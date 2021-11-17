From School to Happy Ever After! Enjoy the #BeRich21 Wedding Photos & Love Story

Isn’t it so beautiful how we can be on one path, trying to meet a said goal ad then somewhere along the way, love finds us! Today, we’re gushing over lovebirds, Bertha and Richmond. For them, their love story started within the four walls of School.

Bertha and Richmond met as freshers in the same university. To Bertha, Richmond was just another school nerd until one fateful day, when they found themselves in the same room, having a chat with other students. From there, a friendship began which has ultimately led them to forever. To begin the ever after journey, Betha and Richmond tied the knot in a vibrant traditional wedding after which they had a beautiful white wedding ceremony. With friends and family all present to celebrate with them, the #BeRich21 wedding was an all-round awesome affair.

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story the way Bertha tells it below.

How We Met,

By the Bride, Bertha

Richmond and I met in 2012 at Grodno State Medical University, Belarus. We were both freshmen. I saw him for the first time when he was going to the library. In my head, “who is this weird looking guy?”

I knew the particular time he goes to the library between 6-7 pm 😂 since my room was very close to the library. The fun part is we were both group mates.

Literally, I thought he was a nerd. But friends used to say I fell for him because he is intelligent and helped me out with school work.

One of those days, I was in a friend’s room and he was there. We started chatting and he told me he liked me and I laughed over it. 😂😂

I told him to stop joking, but we can start as friends and see how it goes. Without knowing he was already asking around about me.

We started chatting and talking daily. There was no Bertha without seeing Richmond. He made nice meals even at midnight when I was hungry. The rest, as they say, is history.

Now, the traditional wedding photos:

How We Met

By the Groom, Richmond

I saw her for the first time when we were going for our clearance and I remembered seeing her gorgeous smile and saying to myself, “There she is!” I asked around about her from her friends also.

On a fateful day, I saw her at a friend house and told her “I liked her” and she said, “let’s see how it goes.“I did the wooing and the rest is history, we became inseparable since then.

We wrote our medical license exam together and did our internship in central hospital Benin. From 2012 to date, the rest is history. I must say our love is a beautiful one.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

Credits

Traditional Wedding

Bride: @_asamma_

Planner: @phoenix_event

Makeup: @gorbemuaofficial

Hairstylist: @iyenemibeadscollection

Beads: @iyenemibeadscollection

Decor: @ixorareception

Photography: @fantashot

White Wedding

Bride: @_asamma_

Photography: @crystalmediaphotography

Planner: @phoenix_event

Coordinator: @phoenix_event

Makeup: @mz_weezzy

Hairstylist: @divasbypere

Bridal robe: @fyne_bride

Wedding dress: @ivorybridal

MC: @randypeenaija

Souvenirs: @souvenir_world_

Decor: @stmac

Pyrotechnics: @dadimeffect