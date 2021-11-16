From Instagram Buddies to Forever! #JohnsonsChik Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

If by now, you still doubt the role of social media in helping people find love, we’ll say you’re on the wrong train! Today we’ve got another beautiful social media love story for you from Chika and Johnson who found love on the beautiful terrains of Instagram.

Johnson had replied to Chika’s Instagram story once and made it a habit to always do so. From there, the two established an online friendship. From “post and reply” to “hi’s and hellos”, and eventually to some sweet old romantic love story! Chika and Johnson have taken it to the altar and here we are, taking in the beauty of their pre-wedding shoot. We’re totally swooning over their style and beautiful sync. Keep scrolling to see how they both tell their love story.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met

By the Bride, Chika:

Johnson and I met on Instagram. I had posted something on Instagram and he responded to my post with his advice.

Funny enough, we had mutual friends on Instagram. We had met in person but we didn’t take notice of each other. Subsequently, when I post he would reply and give his thoughts. It became continuous.

At this time we were both in relationships and were respectful of each other’s relationship.



By the Groom, Johnson:

In 2019, I asked her if she was ever coming to Nigeria and she said yes. In December 2019, I saw her post and I was like, ” I thought you said you were going to come to Nigeria?”

She asked for my number and called instantly with a Nigerian number. She said she wanted to surprise me. At that time, I was in the East and she was in Lagos. This time, we were both single.

When I arrived in Lagos, I went to see her the next day. We ended up chatting for about 4 – 5 hours. I almost missed the vigil I was meant to attend because we kept talking. We saw each other again that weekend.

Chika travelled back and we kept in touch. On May 20th 2020, we made it official. Fast forward to May 18th 2021, I proposed. I planned to propose on the 20th, the same day we kicked off but something happened. Now, here we are!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @chichitruffle

Planner: @2706events

Bridal Styling: @thewardrobemanager

Groom Styling: @kuartz_

Makeup: @zainabazeez

Hairstylist: @tea.styles

Hair: @hikkyshair

Burgundy and Black dresses: @marveeofficial

Gold Dress: @the_ladymaker

Traditional accessories: @kishlys

Suit: @taryorgabriels

Black Shoes: @loluesq

Brown Shoes: @phajoveralls

Brown Kaftan: @taryorgabriels

Grooms Beads: @justbeadit

Photography: @tope_horpload