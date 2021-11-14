News
Tolu & Osi’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Giving us all The Feels of Love!
Love is such a beautiful thing and the journey to forever will always be one to bring smiles to our faces! Today, we’re grinning from ear to ear and it’s all thanks to Tolu and Osi.
The lovers have decided that forever is the only way to go as their hearts are in perfect sync, and so it’s time to take it all the way to the aisle! We’re absolutely loving all the chemistry exuding from these pre-wedding photos and we can’t help but drool. The love in their eyes and the depth of their smiles tell all the story there is to know – that Tolu and Osi are head over heels in love and can’t get enough of each other.
Enjoy Tolu and Osi’s beautiful pre-wedding shoot below.
Credits
Bride-to-be: @toluu
Groom-to-be: @osikims
Bridal styling: @lavish_bridal
Planner: @bisolatrendybee | @trendybeevents
Makeup: @adammakenneth
Hair: @tea.styles
Dresses: @betho.bespoke | @house_of_dova
Bouquet: @adelasflowers
Photography: @dmphotography.ng
Videography: @wrgoimagery