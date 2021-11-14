Connect with us

News Weddings

Tolu & Osi's Pre-wedding Shoot is Giving us all The Feels of Love!

News Scoop Style

Yvonne Orji to host 2021 International Emmy Awards: “All dem wedding hosting days paying off”

News

New Video: DJ Powerplay & TMP Offisial - Location

News

Tributes Pour in following Pastor Nomthi Odukoya's Sad Passing

News Scoop

Falz & The Odditty Nominated in "Africa Social Star" Category for E! People’s Choice Awards'

Career Inspired News

The Nominees for Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards 2021 Are...

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

News

You Can Now Apply for Nigeria’s 64-Page Passport in New York

News

Edease Nigeria's Answer to Youth Unemployment

Inspired News

OAU’s Best Graduating Student Dr Joy Adesina Gets a House, N5m Cash & Free Scholarship from Ogun State Government

News

Tolu & Osi’s Pre-wedding Shoot is Giving us all The Feels of Love!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love is such a beautiful thing and the journey to forever will always be one to bring smiles to our faces! Today, we’re grinning from ear to ear and it’s all thanks to Tolu and Osi.

The lovers have decided that forever is the only way to go as their hearts are in perfect sync, and so it’s time to take it all the way to the aisle! We’re absolutely loving all the chemistry exuding from these pre-wedding photos and we can’t help but drool. The love in their eyes and the depth of their smiles tell all the story there is to know – that Tolu and Osi are head over heels in love and can’t get enough of each other.

Enjoy Tolu and Osi’s beautiful pre-wedding shoot below.

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @toluu
Groom-to-be: @osikims
Bridal styling: @lavish_bridal
Planner: @bisolatrendybee | @trendybeevents
Makeup: @adammakenneth
Hair: @tea.styles
Dresses: @betho.bespoke | @house_of_dova
Bouquet: @adelasflowers
Photography: @dmphotography.ng
Videography: @wrgoimagery

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ariyike Akinbobola: Childhood – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?
css.php