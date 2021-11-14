BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Unwind With all The Refreshing Features This Week!

Connect with us

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Another weekend is upon us and as you can already imagine, we’re super excited. The weekend is always a good time to unwind and let off steam. What better way to do that than to fill our hearts with all the beauty of love!

This week, was unlike other regular weeks. It’s the BellaNaija Weddings Freshers Week where we highlight and feature wedding vendors who have never been featured on any of our platforms before, and we’ve had so much fun so far! We sure hope that you loved every bit of it as much as we did. If you don’t quite get what we’re on about, it means you’ve missed a lot of things. But not to worry, as always we’ve got you covered. Here’s a rundown of everything that went down this week. Now, even if you did enjoy these features, love can never be too much so let’s relish it all over again shall we! 😅 Click on each title link for more on each story.

Enjoy all the sweetness that went on this week below.

For the 2nd Time this Year- We are Bringing back the BellaNaija Weddings Freshers Week

Bertha & Richmond Met as Freshmen in University and Became Inseparable!

We’re Taking in the Colours of the #BeRich21 Traditional Wedding

Miracle & Ololade Went From Study Buddies to Forever!

Another BBM Love Story! Here’s Isioma & Tobi’s Journey to #BecomingDAdelekes

Football Banter on Twitter Brought Lily & Marvel Together!

The Third Time Was the Charm For Jennifer & Christopher!

Amara & Kaycee’s Love Story Started From University, 12 Years ago

We’re Absolutely Loving Jean & Arinze’s Beautiful Pre-wedding Shoot

Matilda’s Enchanting Smile Brought Her & Ifiok Together!

Fill Your Day With Colours From Kemi’s Oh so Pastel Bridal Shower

“Your Dream, Your Style, Your Way!” This Bridal Shoot Will Help You Bring Your Fairytale Dream to Life

Keep it Simple & Alluring on Your Big Day With this Beauty Look

Edo Brides-to-be, Showcase Your Cultural Heritage With This Beauty Look!

This Simple & Elegant Look is Perfect For Your Civil Wedding Ceremony!

This Classy & Chic Beauty Look Will do Justice to Your Big Day Slay

Here’s Your Guide to an Unconventional Wedding Reception by Extreme Vogue Events

Thinking of Having a Destination Wedding? These 5 Tips by JD Events Will Help

5 Quick Tips to Consider When Choosing Your Asoebi by Belle Fabrics

 

