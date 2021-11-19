Princess & Reggie’s Ghana-Nigerian Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

What’s not to love about traditional weddings! The opulent display of culture and heritage, the high amount of positive energy, the love and laughter are some of the many beautiful things that get us excited about traditional weddings. Now, when it’s a blend of different cultures, it gets even better because as they say… the more the merrier! 😅

Today, we get to enjoy all the sweetness of an intercultural marriage with these love birds, Princess and Reggie. The beautiful Nigerian bride and her Ghanaian prince charming tied the knot in a colourful Ghana-Nigerian wedding and it was all shades of beautiful. The Iyala culture of the bride and the Ga culture of the groom were fully represented. From their outfits to the music and overall ambience, this Ghana-Nigerian wedding is giving us so much to drool over. Their contagious energy and joy will totally make your day.

Enjoy the wedding video below.

Credits

Videography: @maxwelljennings