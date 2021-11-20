Weddings
#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From this Week
Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!
We would start by saying we’re so excited but then again, we bet you knew that already – after all, when are we not excited! 😅 Well, it’s the weekend and as such, there’s so much to be excited about. Saturday is really that day in the week when we can finally let our hair down and catch the wind. Also, the most beautiful in our books… weddings! Right at this moment, there are lovebirds somewhere saying I do and there’s hardly anything as beautiful.
Now, while we get giddy over the birth of many “ever afters”, it’s definitely a good time to enjoy all the sweet features from this week. From love stories to wedding and pre-wedding photos, anniversaries, planning tips and inspirations… this week has been packed with a lot of fun. So if you missed anything, here’s your chance to catch up. We’ve compiled this recap for you and all you’ve got to do, is click on each title link for more on each story.
Enjoy the rundown of all of the features this week and have a fabulous weekend.
Anita & Dante Went From an Attempted Wristwatch Sale on Twitter to #KAAN2021
Fall in Love with Anita & Dante’s Vibrant Edo Traditional Wedding
It’s #Soyinlove21! Enjoy Mayowa & Sam’s White Wedding in Newcastle
The #ForeverAF Destination Wedding Was So Much Fun – Their Video Says it All!
Newcastle Came Alive With all the Colours From Mayowa & Sam’s Trad
The Olu of Warri & His Olori Celebrate 7 Years of Bliss & their Poems Have us Smiling!
Royal & Genesis Moved From IG to BBM & Then Forever!
#TheChinwes21 Reunited Years after Secondary School & Went Down the Aisle!
Ozioma & Chris Met as Students in Madonna University 13 Years ago!
It’s #AyDoForever For Ayomide & David! See Their Beautiful Pre-wedding Photos
Esther & Dare’s Love Story Began With an Official Phone Call
#TheJadeAffair21 is Another Beautiful Love Story that Began on Instagram!
We’re Getting Some Premium Civil Wedding Inspo From This Styled Shoot
Exude Charming Confidence on Your Trad With This Beauty Look
Bring the Glam to Your Civil Wedding With this Beauty Look!
Rock Your Big Day Graciously With this Alluring Beauty Look
Bring a Royal Touch to Your Trad With This Beauty Look!
Joy’s Entrance to Her Destination Wedding Will Take Your Breath Away
This Groom & His Squad Having Their Moment Before the Wedding Will Make You Smile
You’ll Absolutely Fall in Love With This Bride’s Vibes!