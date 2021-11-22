From the Streets of Twitter to Happy Ever After! Relish the #KAAN2021 Wedding

Just in case, you forgot, social media is still very much in the business of connecting people with the loves of their lives and today, we’ve got yet another example. 😅 Anita and Dante are now hitched forever and it’s all thanks to Twitter!

The first interactions between the pair were strictly on the premise of business as Anita was trying to sell a wristwatch to Dante. Unfortunately, this didn’t pull through. However, something even more beautiful was born and Anita gives us the details of it all. So, keep scrolling to enjoy. The lovebirds tied the knot in a colourful Edo traditional wedding, after which they went on to say “I DO” in a dreamy outdoor white wedding ceremony. After the ceremony came the reception and after-party and of course, it was absolutely lit!

Enjoy their wedding photos and love story as shared by Anita below.

How We Met

By the bride, Anita

Sometime in 2016, I was trying to sell off a wristwatch for someone I was dating at the time on Twitter and Dante was interested but the sale didn’t go through. However, he kept sending messages every other month for years to just check-in, see how I was doing, and ask to hang out.

I’d always respond and turn down his invitation or stop responding mid-conversation. 😂 This went on till January 2019 when I had tweeted about being upset and he immediately sent a message to check up and I indulged ( I was out of a relationship at this point).

We chatted for a while and I was curious to put a face to the person I was chatting with because his account had no pictures at all. When he sent one over, I knew I was going to accept his next link-up request. 😅 He mentioned being able to make me laugh over a phone call so I gave him my number (lmao he never called me).

Sadly, I lost my sister the next day and needed someone to help out with something technical on a laptop. I had called a few friends to help out to no avail then I remembered the young man I chatted with the previous day told me he was a software engineer so I sent a message.

I had to disclose what had happened and why I needed the help. We kept talking till roughly 5 am the next day because I told him I couldn’t sleep even when he had to be at work at 9 am. That was the nicest thing anyone had ever done for me.

He came over for a condolence visit some days after and we kept talking from that day onward. 3 months down the line and Dante was already talking about his feelings and how he’d like to settle down with me in the nearest future (Lmao. It sounded so ridiculous at the time because we weren’t dating).

He asked me out 3 times before I decided it was time for us to become official and even after that I ended things a month into the relationship because I didn’t feel we were in sync. Lmao, he was not having any of that as we were mysteriously back to dating a week after and now two years down.

I’m so happy he didn’t give up on me and us… The rest is history and our happily ever after has just begun.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below.

Credits

