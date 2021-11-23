Tamara & Daniel Go the Forever Way, Thanks to a Mutual Friend!

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

 on

If your friends aren’t trying to get you hitched, are they really your friends?  😂 Banter asides, we’ve got to give props to those friends who go out of their way to get their friends connected to their soulmates.  Talented makeup artist, Tamara of TamTam(Sweettamara) and the love of her life, Daniel are now hitched forever and it’s all thanks to a mutual friend!

Tamara’s friend who also doubled as her mom’s eye doctor became a love doctor for a bit as she introduced Tamara and Daniel to each other. As far as Tamara was concerned, she wasn’t ready for a relationship. But then again, Love they say is patient and always wins! Today, we’re taking in the beauty of their pre-wedding shoot as we celebrate their beautiful love story.

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below.

How We Met
By the bride, Tamara

We met through a mutual friend who happens to be my mum’s eye doctor. I was not ready for a relationship but she suggested I give it a try and go to lunch with Daniel.

After the first date, he quickly changed my name on his phone to “my addiction”. But I was like please let’s take it slow as I didn’t want to rush into making any solid decisions.

It’s been two years now and a few days to forever and I am thoroughly convinced that I have made the best decision in the alignment of God’s will for my life.

Daniel is loving, caring, thoughtful, respectful and very intentional about me and anything that concerns me. I’m convinced I waited for the right man to come along and I couldn’t be more happy and grateful.

 

Credits

Bride-to-be: @sweettamara_ @nwobi_o
Groom-to-be: @ugochukwukalu
Makeup: @isabelmakeover
Hairstylist: @liisignature
Planner: @crystalsbycheeevents
Dress: @zizi_orji
Fabric: @thefabrictemple
Accessories: @tophertonyjewelry
Hair: @hairbycedar
Photography: @lucasugoweddings | @officalbigdealweddings

