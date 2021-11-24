From No Replies to Happy Ever After! See The #YinYang21 Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Popular style influencer and founder of Styledbykingronke, Aderonke, and her sweetheart Emmanuel are now hitched forever and it all started from the DM or in this case, airing of DMs! 😅

When people say don’t judge a book by its cover, Aderonke and Emmanuel’s case could very well serve as a sweet example. Aderonke had received messages from Emmanuel on Instagram but his page wasn’t really enticing and so, she simply did what many would – aired him! Thankfully, Emmanuel wasn’t one to back down easily, and a beautiful love story was born. Want to know how it all went from unanswered messages to happy ever after? Aderonke shares it all. Keep scrolling to get the scoop and relish their beautiful pre-wedding photos. Their chemistry is simply undeniable!

Enjoy their love story and all their pre-wedding photos below.

How We Met
By the bride, Aderonke:

About 6 years ago, he was in my DM for a long time but I never noticed him because his page was ugly…

So, he found a way to send my best friend to me that he likes me a lot. She invited him over on her birthday so she could link us up.

We met but at that time, I was in a toxic relationship. So, I didn’t pay attention to him because I just wanted to take some time off to clear my head.

I told him we could be friends and I could introduce other people to him but he insisted he wanted just me.

He later sent his mother to talk to me that he really wanted to be with me. So after I ended my relationship, I gave him a chance and I got to know how amazing he is. I fell in love and the rest is history…

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride: @kingronke
Planner: @belleoftheball_eventsng
Photography: @ts.imagery_events
Makeup: @makeupbyteey
Dress: @styledbykingronke

