Get in Your Groove with Funi & Arinze’s Lit Wedding Video

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We’ve got to give it to Africans when it comes to celebrations. Especially when it’s a celebration of love, then we carry the trophy for going all out, and why not! We absolutely understand the beauty of love and appreciating it can never go out of style. Today, we’re taking in the groove that came with Funi and Arinze’s destination wedding with their wedding video.

After their beautiful Igbo traditional wedding, Funi and Arinze took Nigeria to Italy as they made that walk down the aisle in the beautiful city of Amalfi. The #ForeverAF couple has been warming our hearts back to back from their sweet BN Bling moment to Funi’s bachelorette party in Mexico and then their Igbo traditional wedding.

We’ve taken in the beauty of their destination wedding with their beautiful wedding photos, but there’s more! Now, we’ve got their wedding video as well to brighten our day. Their contagious energy and the love radiating in this video will have you watching it over and over again!

Enjoy the beautiful video below.

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride: @funi.o
Groom: @its_xtrim
Photography: @eophoto.co
Dress: @elizabethandlacebridal
Makeup: @amofa.o
Hair: @phonytail_ | @tea.styles
Location: @villaevaravello
Planner: @theweddingboutiqueitaly
Videography: @fireandice

