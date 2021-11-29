Catch All The Feels of The Anita & Edward’s Colourful Traditional & White Wedding!

They say love has a plan for everyone and we totally agree. That plan is one of pure bliss and joy and everyone deserves to experience it just as much as it deserves to be celebrated! Today, we celebrate the beautiful Anita and her sweetheart, Edward as we take in all the joy of their wedding.

The pair met as Maid of honour and best man at their friend’s wedding and have now gone the forever way. If you missed their love story and pre-wedding shoot, you should totally catch up here. The beauty of culture was effortlessly displayed in their lovely traditional wedding, from the decor to the outfits after which the love birds took it to the altar. After saying their vows, it was time for the reception and they came with all the fire. Super talented dancehall artist, Patoranking Fire came through to bring even more fun to the #AEForever21 wedding. Every moment of this wedding has us totally in awe of love. You definitely want to take it all in yourself.

Enjoy the #AEForever21 white wedding below.

Time to take it to church

Enjoy the lovely photos from Anita and Edward’s traditional wedding below.

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents

Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d

Hair: @marieghold

Bride’s Outfit: @made.pieces

Venue: @themonarcheventcentre

Decor: @360eventee

Photography: @weddingsbyfelixcrown

Gele: @tboygele

Decor: @360eventee

Videography: @mcefilms

Credits

Bride: @msnita_ou

Wedding dress: @elizabethandlacebridal

Bridal Robe: @trendsbycocoa

Bouquet: @flowerplus

After party dress: @made.pieces

