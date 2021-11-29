Connect with us

Advertisement

Weddings

Catch All The Feels of The Anita & Edward's Colourful Traditional & White Wedding!

Weddings

Get in Your Groove with Funi & Arinze's Lit Wedding Video

Weddings

From No Replies to Happy Ever After! See The #YinYang21 Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Tamara & Daniel Go the Forever Way, Thanks to a Mutual Friend!

Weddings

From the Streets of Twitter to Happy Ever After! Relish the #KAAN2021 Wedding

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy Your Weekend With all the Beautiful Features From this Week

Weddings

Princess & Reggie's Ghana-Nigerian Wedding Video Will Make Your Day

Weddings

An Airport Love Story! Enjoy Sika & Sele's Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

From School to Happy Ever After! Enjoy the #BeRich21 Wedding Photos & Love Story

Weddings

From Instagram Buddies to Forever! #JohnsonsChik Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

Weddings

Catch All The Feels of The Anita & Edward’s Colourful Traditional & White Wedding!

Published

1 hour ago

 on

They say love has a plan for everyone and we totally agree. That plan is one of pure bliss and joy and everyone deserves to experience it just as much as it deserves to be celebrated! Today, we celebrate the beautiful Anita and her sweetheart, Edward as we take in all the joy of their wedding.

The pair met as Maid of honour and best man at their friend’s wedding and have now gone the forever way. If you missed their love story and pre-wedding shoot, you should totally catch up here. The beauty of culture was effortlessly displayed in their lovely traditional wedding, from the decor to the outfits after which the love birds took it to the altar. After saying their vows, it was time for the reception and they came with all the fire. Super talented dancehall artist, Patoranking Fire came through to bring even more fun to the #AEForever21 wedding. Every moment of this wedding has us totally in awe of love. You definitely want to take it all in yourself.

Enjoy the #AEForever21 white wedding below.

Time to take it to church

Enjoy the lovely photos from Anita and Edward’s traditional wedding below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d
Hair: @marieghold
Bride’s Outfit: @made.pieces
Venue: @themonarcheventcentre
Decor: @360eventee
Photography: @weddingsbyfelixcrown
Gele: @tboygele
Decor: @360eventee
Videography: @mcefilms

Credits

Bride: @msnita_ou
Planner: @bankysuevents
Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d
Hair: @marieghold
Wedding dress: @elizabethandlacebridal
Bridal Robe: @trendsbycocoa
Bouquet: @flowerplus
Venue: @themonarcheventcentre
Photography: @weddingsbyfelixcrown
After party dress: @made.pieces
Videography: @mcefilms
Venue: @themonarcheventcentre

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa



Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Figuring Life Out As a Young Nigerian Man

You’ve Got to Tell Us All About Your 2021 on #BN2021Epilogues!

#BNCreativesCorner: Through His Camera Lens, Bukunmi Oyewole is Exploring the Unknown

BN Hot Topic: The Many Wahala of Overzealous Ushers 

Mfonobong Inyang: Young Nigerians and the Urgent Need For Viable Political Strategy
css.php