Let Ify’s Kitchen Show You How to Make Delicious Party Jollof Rice

The holiday season is here and Ify’s Kitchen wants to show you how to make “the most delicious Nigerian party jollof rice that will knock your socks off.”

Ingredients

6 medium tatashes

5 tomatoes

6-8 shombo

5-8 ata rodo

3 large onions

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

2 1/2 satchets tomato puree

Vegetable oil

3 teaspoons white pepper

2 teaspoons curry powder

2 teaspoons dried thyme

3 teaspoons oregano

Chicken seasoning to taste

3 bay leaves

Salt to taste

4 cups basmati rice

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

1 large tomato for slicing

1 onion for slicing

1/2 green bell pepper for slicing

ginger root

4 cloves garlic

To cook turkey:

8 pieces turkey

1 pureed Onions

1 tsp ginger garlic paste

1tsp dried thyme

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp white pepper

1 tsp dried parsley flakes

Chicken seasoning powder

salt to taste

Learn the process below: