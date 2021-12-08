BN TV
Let Ify’s Kitchen Show You How to Make Delicious Party Jollof Rice
The holiday season is here and Ify’s Kitchen wants to show you how to make “the most delicious Nigerian party jollof rice that will knock your socks off.”
Ingredients
6 medium tatashes
5 tomatoes
6-8 shombo
5-8 ata rodo
3 large onions
1 green bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
2 1/2 satchets tomato puree
Vegetable oil
3 teaspoons white pepper
2 teaspoons curry powder
2 teaspoons dried thyme
3 teaspoons oregano
Chicken seasoning to taste
3 bay leaves
Salt to taste
4 cups basmati rice
1 green bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
1 yellow bell pepper
1 large tomato for slicing
1 onion for slicing
1/2 green bell pepper for slicing
ginger root
4 cloves garlic
To cook turkey:
8 pieces turkey
1 pureed Onions
1 tsp ginger garlic paste
1tsp dried thyme
1 tsp oregano
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp dried parsley flakes
Chicken seasoning powder
salt to taste
Learn the process below: