Oxlade partners with Glitch Africa on a live performance of “Pay Me“. The song has DJ Coublon as its producer and it is from his recent EP titled “Eclipse“.

When asked what birthed “Pay Me”, Oxlade narrates that it was a song for the person he was in love with, who worried about his fame and how it might draw them apart. The song then became a form of reassurance to that person.

Watch the live performance of “Pay Me” below.