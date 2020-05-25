It’s a Double Dose of Sweetness for Precious Chikwendu & her Triplets 😍

Precious Chikwendu, the wife of former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, is celebrating her 31st birthday and their triplets’ 2nd birthday today.

The ex-beauty queen shared stunning new photos of herself and their triplet boys Aiden, Ragnar, and Liam on social media to mark their birthday.

She wrote:

I asked God to make me the peace I desired so badly and he topped it with joy unspeakable. I’m thankful God for 31 years of you constantly showing yourself true and faithful. This love affair between us is just getting started. Thank you for making me precious. These awesome men of mine drove me nuts during this photo shoot, I yelled, screamed, begged, threatened, danced,even became a dj to soothe them. In the end I just realized that God remains awesome in his ways . Imagine these men walking,breathing, eating inside me for months. I know this second year has a lot of screaming in it but I’m up for it my adorable darlings. Yes I get nuts but your wahala is why I’m here and the reason I have bragging rights to be called mama boys. I love you all to the moon and back . Happy birthday to us all my umu ejima ato

Photo Credit: @yjpictures