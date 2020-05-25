Connect with us

Sweet Spot

It's a Double Dose of Sweetness for Precious Chikwendu & her Triplets 😍

BN TV Sweet Spot

Jackie Aina & Dennis Asamoah Answer Questions about Pregnancy, Marriage & Kids on their Vlog

Scoop Sweet Spot

Shade Okoya Held an Intimate Family Get-together to Celebrate her 43rd Birthday 

Scoop Sweet Spot

6 Years & Waxing Strong! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Scoop Sweet Spot

Oba Saheed Elegushi & Wife Olori Sekinat celebrate 17 Years of Blissful Marriage

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

Femi & Mariam Bakre are Proud Parents to a Baby Girl!

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's 1 Down, Forever to Go for Perry & Mike Edwards ❤️

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Chip Off the Old Block? Watch Chris Brown's daughter Royalty try out his #GoCrazyChallenge

Music Sweet Spot

Kcee is Introducing us to his Adorable Son King Kwemtochukwu 😍

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

We Can't Stop Smiling at the Adorable Moment Grace Ajilore's Mum met her Grandson 😍

Sweet Spot

It’s a Double Dose of Sweetness for Precious Chikwendu & her Triplets 😍

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Precious Chikwendu, the wife of former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode, is celebrating her 31st birthday and their triplets’ 2nd birthday today.

The ex-beauty queen shared stunning new photos of herself and their triplet boys Aiden, Ragnar, and Liam on social media to mark their birthday.

She wrote:

I asked God to make me the peace I desired so badly and he topped it with joy unspeakable. I’m thankful God for 31 years of you constantly showing yourself true and faithful. This love affair between us is just getting started. Thank you for making me precious.

These awesome men of mine drove me nuts during this photo shoot, I yelled, screamed, begged, threatened, danced,even became a dj to soothe them. In the end I just realized that God remains awesome in his ways . Imagine these men walking,breathing, eating inside me for months. I know this second year has a lot of screaming in it but I’m up for it my adorable darlings. Yes I get nuts but your wahala is why I’m here and the reason I have bragging rights to be called mama boys. I love you all to the moon and back . Happy birthday to us all my umu ejima ato

 

Photo Credit: @yjpictures

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers
Advertisement
css.php