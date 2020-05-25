Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Shade Okoya Held an Intimate Family Get-together to Celebrate her 43rd Birthday 

BN TV Scoop

Stephanie Linus Wants Everyone to Take Personal Hygiene Seriously & Make it a Habit

Scoop

Kaffy Loses Mum 💔

Scoop Sweet Spot

6 Years & Waxing Strong! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBNaija PepperDem Reunion is Almost Here & We Actually Can't Wait

Music Scoop

May D Reveals his Alleged Past Ordeal with Former Record Label

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Anto Lecky is Wishing all Muslims a Happy Eid Mubarak with These Stunning Snaps

Scoop Sweet Spot

Oba Saheed Elegushi & Wife Olori Sekinat celebrate 17 Years of Blissful Marriage

Music Scoop

Nigerians are Making Sure Cynthia Morgan Gets Back On Her Feet & Into the Music Scene

Music Scoop

Watch how Flavour Keeps Fit for his Music Videos and Shows

Scoop

Shade Okoya Held an Intimate Family Get-together to Celebrate her 43rd Birthday 

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Shade Okoya, the wife to billionaire businessman Razak Okoya is celebrating her 43rd birthday today and she is incredibly grateful to be spending it with family.

Due to the ongoing lockdown and social distancing rules, the socialite couldn’t have an elaborate birthday party. She however held an intimate get together with her husband and family in their living room, which includes a mini-bowling alley.

She posted photos and videos of her birthday celebration on her Instagram with the caption;

Throwback to my 43rd birthday dinner. With the ‘new normal’ we may not be able to gather together for special occasions, however, I was incredibly thankful and blessed to spend my 43rd birthday with my family. #ShadeOkoya

 

 

Photo Credit: @shade.okoya

Related Topics:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers
Advertisement
css.php