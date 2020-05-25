Shade Okoya Held an Intimate Family Get-together to Celebrate her 43rd Birthday 

Shade Okoya, the wife to billionaire businessman Razak Okoya is celebrating her 43rd birthday today and she is incredibly grateful to be spending it with family.

Due to the ongoing lockdown and social distancing rules, the socialite couldn’t have an elaborate birthday party. She however held an intimate get together with her husband and family in their living room, which includes a mini-bowling alley.

She posted photos and videos of her birthday celebration on her Instagram with the caption;

Throwback to my 43rd birthday dinner. With the ‘new normal’ we may not be able to gather together for special occasions, however, I was incredibly thankful and blessed to spend my 43rd birthday with my family. #ShadeOkoya

Photo Credit: @shade.okoya