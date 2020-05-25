6 Years & Waxing Strong! Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary.

Kim marked the special occasion on social media by posting a set of photos with her arms around her husband. In one, she’s seen kissing him on the cheek, and in the other, they’re both smiling at the camera.

“6 years down; forever to go Until the end,” she captioned the sweet snapshots.

The couple who have four children together Psalm, 10 months, Saint, 4, Chicago 2, and North, 6, tied the knot in Florence, Italy in 2014.

Photo Credit: kimkardashian