In case you haven’t heard, Big Brother Naija reunion —PepperDem edition — about to go down!

Ebuka the host of the show, said the ex-housemates will be back on a show to run as from the first of June, 2020. Sharing a snippet of the pre-recorded show, he wrote: “Who is ready for some #BBNaija #PepperDemReunion drama??? Premiering from June 1… “.

Yayy! We can’t wait.

Here’s a clip of what to expect and more.