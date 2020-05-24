Connect with us

Music Scoop

May D Reveals his Alleged Past Ordeal with Former Record Label

Music

New Music: Obesere feat. Bayboy - Omo Ibadan

Music Scoop

Nigerians are Making Sure Cynthia Morgan Gets Back On Her Feet & Into the Music Scene

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Archie Williams Isn't Giving Up on His Dream to Wow Thousands on 'America’s Got Talent' Stage

Music Scoop

Watch how Flavour Keeps Fit for his Music Videos and Shows

Music Scoop

An Asa & WurlD collaboration is Coming! Are We Even Ready?

Music

New Music + Video: Frank Edwards - Logo

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Chip Off the Old Block? Watch Chris Brown's daughter Royalty try out his #GoCrazyChallenge

Music

3-Year-Old Baby A drops Debut Single "Pampila"

Music Scoop

DRB Lasgidi Take us Through their Music Journey in this Short Documentary

Music

May D Reveals his Alleged Past Ordeal with Former Record Label

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 mins ago

 on

In light of the trending story on Cynthia Morgan (Madrina), May D who was under Square Records, recounts his alleged past ordeal with the label.

On the 21 August 2012, May D announced his split from Square Records and announced his own label, Confam Entertainment. In the statement announcing the split,  Jude ‘Engees’ Okoye said, “… MAY D is no longer an artiste under the aforementioned outfits due to irreconcilable differences. We at Northside and Square records wish him all the best in his career and life”.

Narrating his ordeal with the label after a commenter tagged him ‘greedy’, the music star tweeted:

For your information I was staying in their boys squatters with their driver and their cook just one room all of us shared a toilet and I had big songs and also the other side of their twin duplex was empty! Now! I slept on brand new television carton used my shirt as cover cloth.

 

Photo Credit: mrmayd

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

Advertisement
css.php