Nigerians are Making Sure Cynthia Morgan Gets Back On Her Feet & Into the Music Scene

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 seconds ago

 on

It’s no news that one of Nigeria’s finest reggae/dancehall female singer, Cynthia Morgan now Madrina, has been off the music radar for a long while now.

Although she’s been on and off the scene quite a couple of times, the last time the singer went MIA, she came back with a bang in 2018, changing her stage name from Cynthia Morgan to ‘Madrina’ as part of her efforts to rebrand.

Sometime in March, the singer had a chat with Sydney Shocker on ‘LunchTime Friday‘. She disclosed that she was down with a terrible illness and had a lot of family issues to deal with. In a new interview, the singer had an Instagram Live chat with her No. 1 advocate of her comeback and former Miss Globe Nig, Sandra Ogbebor (MsVania7).

She opened up on her travail after an issue she had with the CEO of her former record label ‘Northside Records’, Jude Okoye, her VEVO account, royalties, Instagram account and other things due to the contract she signed and the record label issue she had with the music executive.

According to her, she became depressed thereafter and had to relocate to Benin to save cost for treatment of an illness that almost took her life. She was sick for over 6 months. It was never a drug problem, she never did drugs.

On why she didn’t open up at that time, she said she wasn’t ready to talk as she believed it was a phase of life she would surmount. She also admitted that some of the colleagues in the music industry reached out to her, but she didn’t say anything because it was all centred on work which she wasn’t ready to get back to then.

According to Sandra, a GoFundMe account to fund her comeback has been created, and Nigerians have started supporting the music star.

You can watch the entire conversation below:

Here’s how Nigerians are showing their support on Twitter

