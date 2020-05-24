Nigerians are Making Sure Cynthia Morgan Gets Back On Her Feet & Into the Music Scene

It’s no news that one of Nigeria’s finest reggae/dancehall female singer, Cynthia Morgan now Madrina, has been off the music radar for a long while now.

Although she’s been on and off the scene quite a couple of times, the last time the singer went MIA, she came back with a bang in 2018, changing her stage name from Cynthia Morgan to ‘Madrina’ as part of her efforts to rebrand.

Sometime in March, the singer had a chat with Sydney Shocker on ‘LunchTime Friday‘. She disclosed that she was down with a terrible illness and had a lot of family issues to deal with. In a new interview, the singer had an Instagram Live chat with her No. 1 advocate of her comeback and former Miss Globe Nig, Sandra Ogbebor (MsVania7).

She opened up on her travail after an issue she had with the CEO of her former record label ‘Northside Records’, Jude Okoye, her VEVO account, royalties, Instagram account and other things due to the contract she signed and the record label issue she had with the music executive.

According to her, she became depressed thereafter and had to relocate to Benin to save cost for treatment of an illness that almost took her life. She was sick for over 6 months. It was never a drug problem, she never did drugs.

On why she didn’t open up at that time, she said she wasn’t ready to talk as she believed it was a phase of life she would surmount. She also admitted that some of the colleagues in the music industry reached out to her, but she didn’t say anything because it was all centred on work which she wasn’t ready to get back to then.

According to Sandra, a GoFundMe account to fund her comeback has been created, and Nigerians have started supporting the music star.

You can watch the entire conversation below:

Here’s how Nigerians are showing their support on Twitter

But what DOES purposely robbing “Cynthia Morgan of her freaking STAGE NAME!!! “….mean?

This is VILE I mean sheer WICKEDNESS that cannot be overlooked!!! — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 24, 2020

This Cynthia Morgan gist is painful. I should have guessed right when I saw her pictures recently. So many people unknowingly enter parasitic relationships and go into slavery in the form of contractual terms. She'll definitely bounce back. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 24, 2020

They will use this GoFundMe to drag Cynthia Morgan if she says pim in the future. I can't trust internet. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) May 24, 2020

Praying for Cynthia Morgan … I love that girl MEHN …. ❤️❤️ God is in the business of restoration & healing 🙏🏾 — KIMANI 🚀 AFREAKA ALBUM (@VICTORIA_KIMANI) May 24, 2020

Exactly. Many of us don’t listen. Many labels/mgmt don’t know what they are doing. Many don’t have character or humility. Everything then tangles. Fighting it is sometimes worse than just letting it be. See ehn. Dotun.. come and collect hug. https://t.co/RUhaHLdO05 — Lami Phillips .G (@lamiphillips) May 24, 2020

Wish Cynthia Morgan well, hope she's get back on her feet and stronger.

Hopefully there's an entertainment lawyer out there that can help her look into whatever the drama is with her record label. Showbusiness like Life can be cutthroat.#Peace #love #staystrong pic.twitter.com/AgNAc3Gese — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) May 24, 2020

Ready to Re-Stan Cynthia Morgan with all my might. — Leo Dasilva (@SirLeoBDasilva) May 23, 2020

When things were rosy for Cynthia Morgan, a lot of her celebrity frnds would always be seen around her but when things went bad, they forgot abt her& didn't give her a helping hand.This should teach us a lesson about life, she needs all the help she can get,to get her on her feet — Dr Toolz (@toolzbabe) May 23, 2020

Cynthia Morgan is going to pull a remontada on us.

She was asked if offered an apartment and mobility here in Lagos, would she move in immediately and she said yes.She's got some songs ready and always ready to record from scratch again.A GoFundMe account has been set up for her — ZEUS (@itzbasito) May 23, 2020

Cynthia Morgan is on Twitter but she now represents as @originalmadrina retweet this tweet let everyone see and follow her the return of a queen — Omigie Ezekiel Kelvin ❁ (@Stealeroftweet) May 23, 2020

Sending Cynthia Morgan love and light ❤️💡 — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) May 24, 2020