Oba Saheed Elegushi & Wife Olori Sekinat celebrate 17 Years of Blissful Marriage

May D Reveals his Alleged Past Ordeal with Former Record Label

Anto Lecky is Wishing all Muslims a Happy Eid Mubarak with These Stunning Snaps

Nigerians are Making Sure Cynthia Morgan Gets Back On Her Feet & Into the Music Scene

Watch how Flavour Keeps Fit for his Music Videos and Shows

An Asa & WurlD collaboration is Coming! Are We Even Ready?

It's 1 Down, Forever to Go for Perry & Mike Edwards ❤️

#BBNaija's Khafi is Addressing A Very Important Issue & Her Friendship with Tacha on this Vlog

Chip Off the Old Block? Watch Chris Brown's daughter Royalty try out his #GoCrazyChallenge

DRB Lasgidi Take us Through their Music Journey in this Short Documentary

Published

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom and his wife Olori Sekinat Aramide are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today.

The lovely duo started their love story as undergraduates during their university days in Lagos and they have kept it strong for years as a royal couple and still best of friends.

The monarch took to his Instagram page to eulogizes Olori Sekianit with pictorial reminisce of their very beginning to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary. He left a very loving and appreciating message for her. He wrote:

Which of the favours of Allah shall we deny? (Quran 55 vs 13) 17years ago, when we started this journey, it was with mixed feelings; one, there was love, true love that existed between us; secondly, the anxiety that comes with two young minds deciding to live as one.

From our humble and modest beginning, we’ve come this far and gotten better and proven to the world that ours is an inimitable choice.

Join me in thanking my Olori for all she has been. I thank you for our amazing Angels; I thank you for the peace; I thank you for the love; I thank you for bringing finesse, panache and reverence to this Stool and the kingdom; I thank you for your firm belief in our collective dream.

Only you could have started and steered this ship. I pray Almighty Allah will continue to keep us safe in love, sound in good health and success in all our affairs, till forever. Happy Anniversary to us.

Congrats to the royal couple.

Photo Credit: hrmsaelegushi

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Eziaha Bolaji-Olojo: These Stay-At-Home Moms Share Some Valuable Time-Saving Tips

To Kill The Culture of Silence Surrounding Male Sexual Abuse We Need the Voices of Male Advocates

Elizabeth Ajetunmobi: 8 Easy Ways to Maximize Productivity Right Now

Jessica Ireju: Beautiful Imperfections and Stained Glass Windows

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Money, Politics & the National Union of Road Transport Workers

