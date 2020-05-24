Oba Saheed Elegushi & Wife Olori Sekinat celebrate 17 Years of Blissful Marriage

Oba Saheed Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom and his wife Olori Sekinat Aramide are celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary today.

The lovely duo started their love story as undergraduates during their university days in Lagos and they have kept it strong for years as a royal couple and still best of friends.

The monarch took to his Instagram page to eulogizes Olori Sekianit with pictorial reminisce of their very beginning to celebrate their 17th wedding anniversary. He left a very loving and appreciating message for her. He wrote:

Which of the favours of Allah shall we deny? (Quran 55 vs 13) 17years ago, when we started this journey, it was with mixed feelings; one, there was love, true love that existed between us; secondly, the anxiety that comes with two young minds deciding to live as one. From our humble and modest beginning, we’ve come this far and gotten better and proven to the world that ours is an inimitable choice. Join me in thanking my Olori for all she has been. I thank you for our amazing Angels; I thank you for the peace; I thank you for the love; I thank you for bringing finesse, panache and reverence to this Stool and the kingdom; I thank you for your firm belief in our collective dream. Only you could have started and steered this ship. I pray Almighty Allah will continue to keep us safe in love, sound in good health and success in all our affairs, till forever. Happy Anniversary to us.

Congrats to the royal couple.

Photo Credit: hrmsaelegushi