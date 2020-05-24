Anto Lecky is Wishing all Muslims a Happy Eid Mubarak with These Stunning Snaps

Munirat Anto Lecky simply known as Anto has released some absolutely stunning photos to celebrate the end of Ramadan, Eid-al Fitr.

The reality star took to her Instagram to share some fashion-forward looks in the spirit of the holiday.

She wrote:

Peace be upon you for what you patiently endured. And excellent is the final home

Quran 13:24 Eid Mubarak

May all our prayers be answered, sins forgiven, and suffering eased

Photo Credit: @primestudi0