Anto Lecky is Wishing all Muslims a Happy Eid Mubarak with These Stunning Snaps
Munirat Anto Lecky simply known as Anto has released some absolutely stunning photos to celebrate the end of Ramadan, Eid-al Fitr.
The reality star took to her Instagram to share some fashion-forward looks in the spirit of the holiday.
She wrote:
Peace be upon you for what you patiently endured. And excellent is the final home
Quran 13:24
Eid Mubarak
May all our prayers be answered, sins forgiven, and suffering eased
Photo Credit: @primestudi0