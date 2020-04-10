Wondering why Cynthia Morgan went MIA? You Need to WATCH this

It’s been a while since we last heard from one of Nigeria’s biggest reggae/dancehall singer, Cynthia Morgan, or even had her in the spotlight. But it seems like she’s back.

Although she’s been on and off the scene quite a couple of times, the last time the singer went MIA, she came back with a bang in 2018, changing her stage name from Cynthia Morgan to ‘Madrina’ as part of her efforts to rebrand.

Back after another break, the singer had a chat with Sydney Shocker on ‘LunchTime Friday‘ sometime in March. She disclosed that she was down with a terrible illness and had a lot of family issues to deal with.

Watching the video, one would hardly recognize the singer without her signature ‘red hair’.

She said:

Its been like a roller coaster for me. I took ill, I was really sick. When I changed my name, I had a lot of family issues. I had like a breakdown. So it was really hard for me. I actually went back to the studio but I wasn’t done, I still had to come back.

Watch her interview below: