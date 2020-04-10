BANTU makes a comeback with Visuals for “Disrupt the Programme”

BANTU makes come back with the official video for “Disrupt the Programme”, directed by Mirko Polo.

“Disrupt the Programme” is a call to action against a government and system that has created an atmosphere of fear and terror where insurgency, kidnappings, corruption, criminalization of poverty and blatant abuse of power has become our normal.

In a country where those who dare speak out and demand for change are bundled out of their homes with total disregard for the rule of law, we have no choice but to “Disrupt The Programme”.

