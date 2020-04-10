Connect with us

Music

BANTU makes a comeback with Visuals for “Disrupt the Programme”

Music

New Video: Joeboy - Call

BN TV Music Scoop

Wondering why Cynthia Morgan went MIA? You Need to WATCH this

Music

New Video: Show Dem Camp feat. Buju - Do Me Nice

Music Scoop

There's A New Challenge in Town - #ClimaxChallenge & It's Giving Us Goosebumps

Music

New Music: Joeboy - Call

Music

New Music + Video: Frank Edwards - No Other Name

Music

Teni Collaborates with DJ Neptune to Present "The Quarantine Playlist" | Listen

Music

New Video: Vector feat. Davido - "Comfort"

Beauty Music Scoop

Marriage & Kids are Top of the List for Lady Gaga as she Covers InStyle Magazine

Music

BANTU makes a comeback with Visuals for “Disrupt the Programme”

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

BANTU makes come back with the official video for “Disrupt the Programme”, directed by Mirko Polo.

“Disrupt the Programme” is a call to action against a government and system that has created an atmosphere of fear and terror where insurgency, kidnappings, corruption, criminalization of poverty and blatant abuse of power has become our normal.

In a country where those who dare speak out and demand for change are bundled out of their homes with total disregard for the rule of law, we have no choice but to “Disrupt The Programme”.

Watch the video belo:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Shedrack Owen: Developing a Balanced View of Yourself

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Addressing the Issue of Intimate Partner Violence & Spousal Rape

Mfonobong Inyang: Notes From My Stay At Home

There is a Global Pandemic But Why Are Some Nigerians Not Obeying the Mandatory Stay-At-Home Request?

Notiki Bello: Let’s Talk About Brymo’s Latest Project – ‘Yellow’

Advertisement
css.php