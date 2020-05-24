5 Things We Learned from Jude Okoye’s Interview about PSquare, Cynthia Morgan & May D

Connect with us

48 mins ago

Ever since the news of Cynthia Morgan‘s allegation against former record label, Northside Entertainment broke, fans as well as celebrities in the entertainment industry, have been wanting to hear Jude Okoye‘s side of the story.

In light of the trending topic, Jude Okoye decided to address the issue in an Instalive interview with Tunde Ednut, which lasted for an hour and attracted a viewership that tipped over 22,000 viewers including Davido, Korede Bello, Toyin Abraham, Special Speesh, Peter Okoye, and many others.

The music executive and CEO of Northside Entertainment addressed topics ranging from Cynthia Morgan to the split of Peter and Paul ‘PSquare’, and here are five things we learned from the interview:

According to Jude Okoye.

  • His contract with Cynthia Morgan expired in 2017. The music executive said, he never wrote her contract, she and her (former) manager, Joy, prepared the contract and he only gave them letterhead and signed. He promised to send the document to Tunde Ednut.
  • He has nothing to do with her change of name or social media platforms. He said she personally decided to change her name to ‘Madrina’.
  • He invested N40m in her and didn’t make it all back, because she left the record label before her contract expired.
  • When asked about PSquare, he said nothing humanly possible can bring the duo back, and he’s done trying. Jude revealed that he hasn’t spoken or seen his brother, Peter Okoye, since 2017.
  • Talking about May D, Jude Okoye said the music star asked for incentives, and he wondered why he asked because he already gave him a hummer, a house and allowed him to shop on his card. (In case you missed May D’s tweets, click here)

Photo Credit: judeengees

