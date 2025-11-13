Michael Jackson’s Biopic Trailer Becomes Most-Watched in History With 116 Million Views

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic, “Michael,” hasn’t even hit cinemas yet, but it’s already breaking records.

Within its first 24 hours, the teaser trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed film drew over 116.2 million views, making it the most-viewed music biopic trailer in history and the biggest trailer launch in Lionsgate’s history, according to analytics firm WaveMetrix. That puts it ahead of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (96.1 million) and Bob Marley: One Love (60.1 million).

Set to arrive in cinemas on April 24, 2026, Michael promises a layered look into the life of one of the world’s most influential artists. It goes beyond the music to trace Michael Jackson’s journey, from a gifted child leading the Jackson Five to a visionary artist whose creativity and ambition made him a global icon. Through intimate moments and reimagined performances, the film offers audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as they’ve never seen him before.

At the heart of it all is Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew, who makes his feature film debut stepping into the shoes of the King of Pop. “I’m humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael’s story to life,” Jaafar wrote on Instagram. “To all the fans all over the world, I’ll see you soon.”

Producer Graham King, who also worked on Bohemian Rhapsody, said the young actor’s connection to the role was immediate. “I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” he told Variety. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

Alongside Jaafar, the film stars Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo, with Juliano Krue Valdi portraying young Michael. The film is produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain — the team behind “This Is It”and “Thriller 40.”

In its first footage, Jaafar is seen recreating some of Michael’s most iconic dance moments, including the moonwalk and a glimpse of the “Thriller” music video.

