Week 9 Was Straight-Up Dramatic & Emotional on Big Brother Naija | Here’s the Recap

Big Brother Naija Season 10 is racing towards its historic finale, and Week 9 brought every shade of drama, laughter, and raw emotion. From unexpected twists with the Red Telephone to playful karaoke chaos, heartfelt family reunions, shocking strikes, and those all-important eviction night bombshells, the housemates served us a rollercoaster of moments we won’t forget anytime soon.

See how it went down in Week 9 of Big Brother Naija:

The Red Telephone Rings, Pleas Fly, and the Finale Race Heats Up

If you thought Week 9 would be smooth sailing into the finale, think again. Biggie cranked up the suspense with a nomination show like no other — the entire house stood on edge, pleading their way through speeches in hopes of landing a spot in the final week.

Sultana held all the cards with her Tree of Trinkets save power, and housemates lined up with their best pitches. But in true queenly fashion, she kept it fair and saved no one. Meanwhile, Kaybobo became the third housemate to clutch a ticket to the finale after answering the infamous Red Telephone, joining Sultana and Mide (thanks to her HoH win) and Mensan, the Most Influential Player of the Week.

Jason Jae wore his disappointment like a heavy cloak, staying quiet even during grocery distribution, while Isabella quickly dusted herself off after the snub. The finale feels closer than ever, but the tension is far from over.

Karaoke Chaos, Team Games and Kola’s “Ship” Agenda

Mid-week, the house dialled down the pressure with a burst of fun and games. A karaoke session had everyone laughing — Mide lost track of lyrics (again), Faith vibed instead of singing, and Rooboy played the hype man with unmatched energy. Isabella, as expected, turned karaoke into a twerk fest, chatting mid-song without missing a beat.

But trust Kola to stir the pot. He pressed Dede about their potential “ship,” suggesting that Biggie might want them together. Dede, unimpressed, kept her stance: she’s not interested. Kola, however, seems determined to test the waters.

Eggs, Arguments and Alarm Bells

The “egg baby” challenge had the house buzzing — literally. Each housemate was tasked with naming, nurturing, and guarding their egg. Sultana quickly dubbed hers Pookie, while Dede and Kola giggled over their new roles as “parents.”

But peace didn’t last. Imisi clashed with Rooboy over her egg’s design, and Kola aired his frustrations about her constant shouting. Meanwhile, Mensan wowed everyone with his Big Brother eye painting, while Kaybobo built a nest for his egg.

Just as the house settled, drama struck. Biggie replayed footage of Zita throwing food at Rooboy. The result was a double strike. Zita apologised, Rooboy accepted, and Mide cracked a joke to ease the tension. Still, the mood shifted — one more strike could send Zita home for good.

And then the Red Telephone rang twice. Koyin traded ₦1 million of the prize money for fresh cuts and styling, while Kola turned down a luxury manicure and pedicure.

Tears Behind the Plastic Wall

If Week 9 gave us laughter, it also gave us tears — buckets of them. Biggie surprised the housemates with reunions from loved ones, though separated by a plastic wall. The emotions were raw: Koyin broke down at the sight of his father, Faith grinned ear to ear at his dad’s encouragement, and Dede sobbed as her mother urged her to stay strong.

Isabella cried with relief hearing her son was well, Mide ran to her mother, and Zita and her brother turned their moment into a mini dance show. Rooboy bent in respect to his father, overwhelmed with emotion, while Kola’s mum lifted the mood by dancing and cheering “Koli Popo!”

Kaybobo’s reunion with his mum was the tearjerker finale. He dropped to his knees, praying and crying, unable to embrace her physically. Isabella quietly comforted him afterwards, reminding us that, at the heart of this game, humanity shines brightest.

Evictions: A Semi-Final Shockwave

The semi-final Live Show brought all the heat and none of the fluff. Ebuka Obi–Uchendu stormed the stage channelling an inspired look from Nigeria’s hip-hop pioneer Zaaki Azzay, serving drill-sergeant energy as he grilled the housemates.

Then came the heartbreak. Mide fell just short of the Top 10, leaving behind a legacy of fierce competition, standout style, and her much-talked-about romance with Bright Morgan (who also bowed out after Saturday night’s double eviction).

Faith had to face his turbulent week head-on, with Ebuka bluntly asking, “Are you the problem?” His answer was refreshingly honest: “Sometimes, I am the problem. Sometimes, it’s an underlying issue.” Meanwhile, Zita’s eviction wrapped up her fiery season — she leaves as the only female HoH crowned twice this season. Her eviction was followed by Rooboy’s, who stepped off the stage pumped and ready for his interview with Ebuka.

To lighten things, Isabella was asked about her multiple house “links,” from Bright Morgan to Mensan. Her response? A simple, cheeky: “It’s just fun.” Koyin backed her up, and the house moved on.

Week 9 was a cocktail of suspense, laughter, love, and heartbreak — the perfect build-up to a once-in-a-decade finale. For the first time ever, ten housemates are sprinting into the last week: Dede, Faith, Imisi, Isabella, Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Kola, Koyin, Mensan, and Sultana.

It’s history in the making, and if this week proved anything, it’s that Big Brother Naija Season 10 will not let us breathe until the final curtain falls.

