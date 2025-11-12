Seven Years Later, Love Feels Just Right for Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman are celebrating seven years of marriage, and their anniversary post is a beautiful reminder of their journey together

The couple shared a lovely video that takes us through their moments over the years, from their first anniversary to different fun memories, ending with the day they said “I do.”

Alongside the video, Linda shared a touching note to her husband, writing:

Seven years of loving you, learning you, laughing with you, and thanking God for placing you in my life at the exact moment my heart needed you. You really are the best thing that ever happened to me. Sometimes I look at you and think, God really took His time, added a little extra favor, sprinkled patience, and then said, ‘Here, Linda, don’t say I never did anything for you.’ I can’t imagine doing life with anyone else. You’re my answered prayer, my calm place, my partner in every silly moment, and the one person who can make me laugh even when I’m pretending to be annoyed. Seven years down, a lifetime to go. If this is what forever looks like, count me in every single time.

Linda and Ibrahim, who shared on-screen chemistry as a couple on Tinsel, tied the knot in November 2018. Seven years later, their bond remains as sweet as ever.

Watch how Linda and Ibrahim celebrated their anniversary below.