Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Seven Years Later, Love Feels Just Right for Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman

Music Sweet Spot

Wizkid’s Heartwarming Support for His Son’s Debut EP Has Everyone Smiling

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Toke Makinwa’s Red-Hot Birthday Photos Are Too Beautiful to Miss

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toke Makinwa’s Photos with Her Baby Girl Yaya Are So Sweet to See

Scoop Sweet Spot

Cuppy’s Note to Her Sister Tolani Feels Like the Warmest Hug Online

Style Sweet Spot

Akin Faminu and Kiky Festus Are Couple Goals in These Stunning Cultural Looks

Culture Scoop Sweet Spot

Shawn Faqua & Sharon Ifunanya’s Multi-Look Igbo Wedding Was a Celebration of Culture and Love

Scoop Sweet Spot

Prudent Gabriel & Okopi Peterson Mark Their First Traditional Wedding Anniversary in Stunning Purple Style

Sweet Spot Weddings

Aisha and Uthman’s Love Story Began with a Business Transaction

Scoop Sweet Spot

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers Announced Their Engagement with the Cutest Photos Ever!

Sweet Spot

Seven Years Later, Love Feels Just Right for Linda & Ibrahim Suleiman

Linda and Ibrahim, who shared on-screen chemistry as a couple on Tinsel, tied the knot in November 2018. Seven years later, their bond remains as sweet as ever.
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman and Ibrahim Suleiman are celebrating seven years of marriage, and their anniversary post is a beautiful reminder of their journey together

The couple shared a lovely video that takes us through their moments over the years, from their first anniversary to different fun memories, ending with the day they said “I do.”

Alongside the video, Linda shared a touching note to her husband, writing:

Seven years of loving you, learning you, laughing with you, and thanking God for placing you in my life at the exact moment my heart needed you. You really are the best thing that ever happened to me. Sometimes I look at you and think, God really took His time, added a little extra favor, sprinkled patience, and then said, ‘Here, Linda, don’t say I never did anything for you.’

I can’t imagine doing life with anyone else. You’re my answered prayer, my calm place, my partner in every silly moment, and the one person who can make me laugh even when I’m pretending to be annoyed. Seven years down, a lifetime to go. If this is what forever looks like, count me in every single time.

Linda and Ibrahim, who shared on-screen chemistry as a couple on Tinsel, tied the knot in November 2018. Seven years later, their bond remains as sweet as ever.

Watch how Linda and Ibrahim celebrated their anniversary below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php