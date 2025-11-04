Toke Makinwa’s Red-Hot Birthday Photos Are Too Beautiful to Miss

We’re singing “Lady in Red, is dancing with me, cheek to cheek,” but Toke Makinwa isn’t joining us on the dance floor — and that’s perfectly fine. She’s having her own special moment with her baby girl, Yakira Eliana, and it’s every bit as sweet as you’d imagine.

On Sunday, Toke dedicated her three-month-old Yaya in church, and the mother–daughter duo looked stunning in white. It was a deeply emotional moment for Toke, who reflected on how this season of her life feels especially meaningful. Her birthday falls on November 3rd — the same month her baby turns three months old — and she couldn’t help but express her gratitude, calling this chapter one she has always prayed for. With a wink to her fans, she added a friendly warning: to brace themselves, because she’s officially back to posting.

And if her birthday photos are anything to go by, we’re more than ready for this new Toke era. She looks breathtaking in a sleek, figure-hugging red gown with a high mock neckline and sleeveless cut that gives off a polished, modern vibe. The gown falls into a sweeping train that pools dramatically on the floor, while a detachable sheer cape drapes from her shoulders.

Her short hair is styled in soft finger waves, complemented by statement bracelets and large earrings. And of course, little Yaya joins her for the shoot, dressed in a matching red and white outfit — a white bodysuit paired with a fluffy red tulle skirt and a bow headband.

Toke rounded off her birthday post with a caption that beautifully sums up her gratitude and excitement for what’s ahead:

365 days of mind blowing grace, I started manifesting 2025 to be the kind of year that’ll have me saying “what a difference a year can make”, I honestly cannot believe the difference between last year, living it up in Spain and now living in my dreams.

Happy birthday Omotoke, you are Loved by God, you are a praise in the earth, your life is a testimony that the promises of God will surely come to pass.

It’s my first birthday as a Mom ya”ll, say a prayer for me

See more of the gorgeous photos below.