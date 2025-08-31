Connect with us

Tonight's BBNaija 10 Eviction Show Belongs to Ebuka Obi Uchendu's Regal Sultan-Inspired Outfit

Onyinyechi Basil Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

Life Before #BBNaija: The Boldest and Most Beautiful Dede Looks We’re Obsessed With

Sow a Seed? OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz Pulls Back the Curtain on Prosperity Gospel and More

Mercy Johnson Rocked Two Crochet Looks for Her Birthday & the Slay Was Effortless!

Tiwa Savage Pours Heart & Soul Into New Album “This One Is Personal” | Listen

Toke Makinwa Just Became a Mum! Meet Baby Yakira Eliana

Mercy Johnson Okojie Rings in Her Birthday in Gorgeous Crochet Style

Tiwa Savage & Jamil Are Having Their Mother-Son Travel Story in Tokyo | See Photos

We’re Taking Style Notes From Funke Akindele’s All-Denim Outfit

Tonight’s BBNaija 10 Eviction Show Belongs to Ebuka Obi Uchendu’s Regal Sultan-Inspired Outfit

Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu pays homage to Sultan Muhammadu Maccido with a regal Northern Nigerian outfit for the live show. #BNxBBNaija10
3 hours ago

At this point, Sunday evenings on Big Brother Naija have become a full experience. Sure, the suspense of evictions keeps us glued to our screens—there are often tears and dramatic exits—but for the fashionistas, the real anticipation lies in what Ebuka ObiUchendu will wear. Week after week, the show’s host steps out in looks that make the eviction shows feel like their own runway moments.

Ebuka has been on a fashion streak this season, showing off outfits inspired by icons of music and film. We’ve seen a fresh take on King Sunny Ade’s legendary style, a bold nod to Fela AnikulapoKuti, and even a Sunday look channelling Nollywood favourite Chidi Mokeme. This week, though, he switched things up, drawing inspiration from royalty rather than entertainers.

For this live show, Ebuka wore a stunning traditional Northern Nigerian royal outfit. His flowing navy blue robe featured beautiful light blue embroidery and decorative trim, showcasing classic spiral and geometric patterns that reflect Hausa artistry. Completing the look was an elegant white turban (rawani), carefully wrapped and finished with a striking white feather, a detail that signifies status and prestige in Northern Nigerian tradition. Wire-rimmed glasses and a neatly groomed beard added the perfect finishing touches to his regal appearance.

Ebuka revealed that this outfit pays tribute to the late HRH Muhammadu Maccido, the 19th Sultan of Sokoto. Maccido, who was first elected Sultan in November 1988 before being briefly exiled by the military government, was officially turbaned in April 1996. He held the revered title until his tragic passing in a plane crash in October 2006.

The tribute was a thoughtful nod to cultural history, and Ebuka carried the look with grace and presence. If this week’s outfit is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see what he unveils on next week’s live show.

See more photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

