Tonight’s BBNaija 10 Eviction Show Belongs to Ebuka Obi Uchendu’s Regal Sultan-Inspired Outfit

At this point, Sunday evenings on Big Brother Naija have become a full experience. Sure, the suspense of evictions keeps us glued to our screens—there are often tears and dramatic exits—but for the fashionistas, the real anticipation lies in what Ebuka Obi–Uchendu will wear. Week after week, the show’s host steps out in looks that make the eviction shows feel like their own runway moments.

Ebuka has been on a fashion streak this season, showing off outfits inspired by icons of music and film. We’ve seen a fresh take on King Sunny Ade’s legendary style, a bold nod to Fela Anikulapo–Kuti, and even a Sunday look channelling Nollywood favourite Chidi Mokeme. This week, though, he switched things up, drawing inspiration from royalty rather than entertainers.

For this live show, Ebuka wore a stunning traditional Northern Nigerian royal outfit. His flowing navy blue robe featured beautiful light blue embroidery and decorative trim, showcasing classic spiral and geometric patterns that reflect Hausa artistry. Completing the look was an elegant white turban (rawani), carefully wrapped and finished with a striking white feather, a detail that signifies status and prestige in Northern Nigerian tradition. Wire-rimmed glasses and a neatly groomed beard added the perfect finishing touches to his regal appearance.

Ebuka revealed that this outfit pays tribute to the late HRH Muhammadu Maccido, the 19th Sultan of Sokoto. Maccido, who was first elected Sultan in November 1988 before being briefly exiled by the military government, was officially turbaned in April 1996. He held the revered title until his tragic passing in a plane crash in October 2006.

The tribute was a thoughtful nod to cultural history, and Ebuka carried the look with grace and presence. If this week’s outfit is anything to go by, we can’t wait to see what he unveils on next week’s live show.

See more photos below.