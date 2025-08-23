Gbemi & Toolz Kick Off of “OffAir” with the Big Question: Is Nigerian Fashion Too Expensive?

The popular show OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz is back, and this season is already shaping up to be even more exciting. Not only are they in a brand-new studio, but they’ve also kicked things off with a sizzling episode that dives straight into one of Nigeria’s hottest conversations right now: the cost of fashion.

Can Nigerians still afford Nigerian designers and stylists? That’s the question Gbemi and Toolz threw on the table, and trust them to deliver the kind of unfiltered, hilarious, and thought-provoking takes that make OffAir such a fan favourite.

Joining them were two heavyweights in the fashion industry: designer Tubo and celebrity stylist The Style Infidel. Together, they peeled back the layers on why Nigerian fashion has become so premium, whether it should stay that way, and what it really takes to balance creativity with affordability. They didn’t stop there—global recognition for Nigerian fashion, the pressure of styling today’s stars, and the everyday realities of Lagos style culture were all part of this lively, laugh-out-loud conversation.

From the glamour of the red carpet to the hustle of street style, this episode captures it all with the perfect blend of wit, insight, and authenticity that Gbemi and Toolz are known for. More than a conversation about clothes, it’s also about culture, identity, and what it truly means to “look good” in Nigeria today.

So, tell us, do you think Nigerian fashion is overpriced, or is it worth every naira?