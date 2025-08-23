Teniola Aladese Turned a Pinstripe Set into High Fashion with This Garage Photoshoot

Connect with us

Styled by herself and photographed in a garage, Teniola Aladese brings cinematic drama to all-black fashion.
These all-black photos of Teniola Aladese are giving pure mob wife fantasy. “Cosplaying as a mob wife” she captioned the carousel, and the styling choices show she knew exactly what she was doing.

She built the look around a pinstripe set — a bustier top with bow detail, a matching mini skirt, and the kind of long coat that shifts the proportions instantly. It sweeps the ground as she walks, making the outfit feel more cinematic than simply chic. With the coat in motion, the whole look sharpens: a mix of classic menswear tailoring and sharp-edged femininity.

She finished it her way with dark oval sunglasses, black gloves, gold jewellery, and nude heels. And then there’s the hair. A rich burgundy shade, falling in soft waves, that ties everything back to the playful wink of her caption. Styled by herself, shot in a garage, and still giving editorial-grade results.

See more looks below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Teniola A. Aladese (@theteniola)

