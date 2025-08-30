Connect with us

Mercy Johnson Rocked Two Crochet Looks for Her Birthday & the Slay Was Effortless!

This season’s style obsession? Crochet. Mercy Johnson proves it’s red-carpet-worthy with two bold, birthday-ready looks.
4 hours ago

Mercy Johnson had us smiling this week as she marked her birthday in not one, but two stunning crochet looks. The Nollywood star took to the beach for a photoshoot that perfectly matched her style and cheerful personality.

First, there’s the flowing maxi moment: a turquoise crop top layered over gold, anchored by a sweeping rainbow chevron skirt that moves like stained glass in motion. Shot on the beach, it’s the kind of look that feels alive, with colour after colour catching your eye as she turns.

For her second look, Mercy switched things up with a rich purple two-piece set that was just as striking. The off-shoulder top was framed with colourful chevron trims, while the matching high-waisted mini skirt carried bold geometric patterns and a fun, pointed hemline. Her hair, styled in sleek low buns for this look, gave the crochet design even more room to shine.

Both outfits show exactly why crochet has become one of fashion’s favourite textures again. It’s bold, fun, and feels handmade in the best way. If you’ve been looking for a reason to add crochet to your wardrobe, consider this your cue.

