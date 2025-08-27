Connect with us

BN TV Music

Office Crush? Johnny Drille & Tiwa Savage Turn It Into a Music Video with "Over the Moon"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

All the Beautiful Moments From Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Baby Shower | It’s a Boy!

BN TV Scoop

Gbemi & Toolz Kick Off of "OffAir" with the Big Question: Is Nigerian Fashion Too Expensive?

BN TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa’s Baby Shower Had It All: Love, Music, Friends & a Gender Reveal | Watch

Beauty BN TV

No False Lashes Needed! Dimma Umeh Shares Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

BN TV Cuisine

This Raspberry Coconut Cake Looks Simply Irresistible | You’ve Got to Try This Recipe!

Beauty BN TV

Flawless and Snatched: Dimma Umeh’s Contour Secrets You Need Now

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo Is Serving Baby Bump, Dance, and Praise in “Onyeoma”

BN TV Scoop

Toke Makinwa Opens Up About Pregnancy in Emotional “Toke Moments” Episode

BN TV Scoop

Aaron Pierre, Saweetie, Usher: The 5 Spirit Tunnel Entrances That Had Us Screaming at the Screen

BN TV

Office Crush? Johnny Drille & Tiwa Savage Turn It Into a Music Video with “Over the Moon”

It’s all romance and sweet chemistry as Johnny Drille and Tiwa Savage team up for Over the Moon.
Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

 

Have you been listening to Johnny Drille’s latest song, Over the Moon? He never misses when it comes to love songs you can truly enjoy, and this time he’s joined by Tiwa Savage, who adds her own unique charm to the track.

Just recently, Johnny Drille made the song even more endearing with the release of its video, which beautifully brings the lyrics to life.

Set in an office, the video follows Johnny as he plays the colleague who can’t help but smile every time the woman he fancies walks by. Their quiet glances soon turn into something more, and before long, the pair find themselves caught up in a sweet romance. In one scene, they’re seen sharing a close moment, only for Tiwa Savage to walk in on them, adding a surprising twist to the story.

Watch the video below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php