Office Crush? Johnny Drille & Tiwa Savage Turn It Into a Music Video with “Over the Moon”

Have you been listening to Johnny Drille’s latest song, Over the Moon? He never misses when it comes to love songs you can truly enjoy, and this time he’s joined by Tiwa Savage, who adds her own unique charm to the track.

Just recently, Johnny Drille made the song even more endearing with the release of its video, which beautifully brings the lyrics to life.

Set in an office, the video follows Johnny as he plays the colleague who can’t help but smile every time the woman he fancies walks by. Their quiet glances soon turn into something more, and before long, the pair find themselves caught up in a sweet romance. In one scene, they’re seen sharing a close moment, only for Tiwa Savage to walk in on them, adding a surprising twist to the story.

Watch the video below.