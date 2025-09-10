Connect with us

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh Reveals 5 Cleansers Every Black Woman With Acne Should Try

Beauty Music Scoop

Rema Has a Face Card That Never Declines | See Photos

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Onyinyechi Basil Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

Beauty Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: The Boldest and Most Beautiful Dede Looks We’re Obsessed With

Beauty BN TV

Say Goodbye to Melting Makeup with Dimma Umeh’s Sweat-Proof Routine

Beauty Scoop Style

Feathers, Fruit, & a Blonde Afro: Adut Akech’s Vogue September Looks Are Unstoppable

Beauty Scoop

Keke Palmer Is in Her Ginger Era & We’re Loving Every Hairstyle

Beauty BN TV

No False Lashes Needed! Dimma Umeh Shares Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

Beauty Scoop

It’s Official! Yemi Alade Launches Yem Beauty With Debut Lipstick “Nairobi”

Beauty BN TV

Flawless and Snatched: Dimma Umeh’s Contour Secrets You Need Now

Beauty

Dimma Umeh Reveals 5 Cleansers Every Black Woman With Acne Should Try

Looking for acne-safe cleansers? Dimma Umeh shares five products that actually work for Black women’s skin.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Acne can be tough—it’s more than just a few pimples. It can shake your confidence, affect your mood, and make your skincare routine feel like a full-time job. That’s why Dimma Umeh’s latest video is such a gem for Black women with melanin-rich, acne-prone skin.

Dimma highlights something many of us overlook: cleansers are the foundation of good acne care. If your cleansing step isn’t right, every other product—serums, treatments, moisturisers—is basically wasted. She even shared how she was using all the “right” acne treatments in her routine but kept breaking out, only to realise the real culprit was her cleanser.

To make it even more relatable, Dimma shared photos of her acne from last year, showing exactly what she went through. The encouraging part is that with the right cleansers, she turned things around. Her takeaway is simple but powerful: the right cleanser isn’t just a step—it’s a game-changer.

In the video, she walks us through five cleansers she truly swears by. They’re gentle yet effective, perfect for melanin-rich skin, and designed to keep breakouts under control. From daily staples to acne-safe options that really deliver, these picks leave your skin feeling clean, calm, and ready to glow.

Whether you’re just beginning your skincare journey or have been battling stubborn breakouts for years, this roundup is the ultimate cheat sheet. Think of it as a friendly nudge to find the cleanser that finally understands you—and your skin.

Your glow is absolutely non-negotiable.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php