Dimma Umeh Reveals 5 Cleansers Every Black Woman With Acne Should Try

Acne can be tough—it’s more than just a few pimples. It can shake your confidence, affect your mood, and make your skincare routine feel like a full-time job. That’s why Dimma Umeh’s latest video is such a gem for Black women with melanin-rich, acne-prone skin.

Dimma highlights something many of us overlook: cleansers are the foundation of good acne care. If your cleansing step isn’t right, every other product—serums, treatments, moisturisers—is basically wasted. She even shared how she was using all the “right” acne treatments in her routine but kept breaking out, only to realise the real culprit was her cleanser.

To make it even more relatable, Dimma shared photos of her acne from last year, showing exactly what she went through. The encouraging part is that with the right cleansers, she turned things around. Her takeaway is simple but powerful: the right cleanser isn’t just a step—it’s a game-changer.

In the video, she walks us through five cleansers she truly swears by. They’re gentle yet effective, perfect for melanin-rich skin, and designed to keep breakouts under control. From daily staples to acne-safe options that really deliver, these picks leave your skin feeling clean, calm, and ready to glow.

Whether you’re just beginning your skincare journey or have been battling stubborn breakouts for years, this roundup is the ultimate cheat sheet. Think of it as a friendly nudge to find the cleanser that finally understands you—and your skin.

Your glow is absolutely non-negotiable.