Tiwa Savage & Cardi B’s Face Card Link-Up in New York Is Everything

Seen two music divas lately? Tiwa Savage and Cardi B were spotted together in New York City at Cardi’s party, and it was such a lovely moment, with Cardi even sharing clips of their time on her Instagram Story.

What we are particularly excited about is this photo of the two of them side by side, serving serious face card and beauty. Tiwa, with her short dark hair, kept it cool in a black graphic t-shirt with bold text and cartoon imagery, layered with gold chain necklaces. Beside her, Cardi went for full-on chic in a striking red ribbed dress with a front zip detail, paired with her sleek, straight dark hair.

It is always a delight to see women in music link up like this, especially when both are queens in their own right. And while we love this party moment, it comes just two weeks after Tiwa released her fourth studio album, “This One Is Personal” — a project already sparking plenty of excitement among her fans worldwide.

Face card, music, and friendship — Tiwa Savage and Cardi B gave us all three in one photo.