Connect with us

Beauty Music

Tiwa Savage & Cardi B’s Face Card Link-Up in New York Is Everything

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh Reveals 5 Cleansers Every Black Woman With Acne Should Try

Beauty Music Scoop

Rema Has a Face Card That Never Declines | See Photos

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Onyinyechi Basil Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

Beauty Scoop

Life Before #BBNaija: The Boldest and Most Beautiful Dede Looks We’re Obsessed With

Beauty BN TV

Say Goodbye to Melting Makeup with Dimma Umeh’s Sweat-Proof Routine

Beauty Scoop Style

Feathers, Fruit, & a Blonde Afro: Adut Akech’s Vogue September Looks Are Unstoppable

Beauty Scoop

Keke Palmer Is in Her Ginger Era & We’re Loving Every Hairstyle

Beauty BN TV

No False Lashes Needed! Dimma Umeh Shares Her Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

Beauty Scoop

It’s Official! Yemi Alade Launches Yem Beauty With Debut Lipstick “Nairobi”

Beauty

Tiwa Savage & Cardi B’s Face Card Link-Up in New York Is Everything

Face card too strong. Tiwa Savage and Cardi B spotted in New York, giving us a flawless link-up to remember.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Seen two music divas lately? Tiwa Savage and Cardi B were spotted together in New York City at Cardi’s party, and it was such a lovely moment, with Cardi even sharing clips of their time on her Instagram Story.

What we are particularly excited about is this photo of the two of them side by side, serving serious face card and beauty. Tiwa, with her short dark hair, kept it cool in a black graphic t-shirt with bold text and cartoon imagery, layered with gold chain necklaces. Beside her, Cardi went for full-on chic in a striking red ribbed dress with a front zip detail, paired with her sleek, straight dark hair.

It is always a delight to see women in music link up like this, especially when both are queens in their own right. And while we love this party moment, it comes just two weeks after Tiwa released her fourth studio album, “This One Is Personal” — a project already sparking plenty of excitement among her fans worldwide.

Face card, music, and friendship — Tiwa Savage and Cardi B gave us all three in one photo.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php