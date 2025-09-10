Flaky Crusts, Juicy Filling: The Meat Pie Tutorial You’ll Save Forever

There’s something so comforting about biting into a freshly baked meat pie. The flaky, buttery crust gives way to a rich, savoury filling that warms you up with every bite. If you’ve ever wanted to make them at home and impress your family, friends, or loved ones, this recipe from Cook With Suby will show you exactly how to do it like a pro.

We’ll start with the dough, because that’s what makes a meat pie truly special. All you need is flour, salt, and butter or margarine. Mix everything together until you have a crumbly texture, then slowly add cold water. The trick is not to overwork the dough so it stays light and flaky. Once that’s done, cover it and let it rest while you prepare the filling.

For the filling, heat a little vegetable oil in a pan and sauté onions until fragrant. Add ground beef, diced potatoes, and carrots. Season with your favourite spices, stir in a little flour to thicken, and cook until everything is juicy, savoury, and well combined. What you’re looking for is a filling that’s hearty but not too wet, so it doesn’t leak out of the pastry.

Now comes the fun part — assembling. Roll out your dough on a floured surface, cut into rounds, and spoon some filling onto each one. Fold them over into a semi-circle and press the edges with a fork to seal. Arrange them on a baking tray, brush the tops with an egg wash if you want that golden finish, and bake in a preheated oven until the crust is perfectly golden and flaky.

That’s it! Fresh, homemade meat pies that taste just as good (if not better) than the ones you buy outside.

Watch the full video from Cook With Suby to see each step in action, and get ready to enjoy every bite.