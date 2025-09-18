Broda Shaggi Celebrates Birthday With Striking Pearl Photos and a Live Performance

What if, on your birthday, you didn’t just post a few photos on social media like everyone else, but went a step further — performing a song with a live band, balloons filling the stage, and cameras rolling to capture it all? Now that’s a celebration with a twist.

Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, did exactly that for his birthday. He began the day by sharing striking portraits — dark, moody images that placed him against a dramatic backdrop. Wearing multiple layers of white pearl necklaces, a dark outfit, and a metallic watch, the portraits carried a polished, editorial feel that set the tone for what was to come.

Later, he revealed a special live performance of his cheeky new track, “It’s My Fucking Birthday,” recorded with Clout Africa. Dressed in a beige suit and sunglasses, and with “HAPPY BIRTHDAY” glowing behind him, Shaggi performed with a live band, singing lines like:

“It’s my fucking birthday today / I’m a year older today / I’m gonna eat some cake today…”

He closed out the performance by thanking everyone for their birthday wishes and gifts, leaving the crowd smiling at his mix of humour and music.

From the stylish portraits to the playful performance, Broda Shaggi marked his new year in a way that felt personal, unexpected, and uniquely his own.