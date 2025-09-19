Connect with us

BN TV Music

Mr Eazi & King Promise Drop “See What We’ve Done” with Stunning Scenes from His Iceland Wedding

BN TV Music

Broda Shaggi Celebrates Birthday With Striking Pearl Photos and a Live Performance

Beauty BN TV

Want the Perfect Soft Glam? Dimma Umeh Just Shared the Only Tutorial You’ll Ever Need

BN TV Relationships

Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong Talk Communication After Conflict on Transparent Talk Show

BN TV Scoop

Watch Cardi B Dance Through the Spirit Tunnel on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Iyanya & Fido Capture the Tensions of Love and Forgiveness in “Sorry”

BN TV Music Scoop

Mercy Chinwo & MOG Music Celebrate God’s Glory in New Song “None Like You Lord”

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Forgive and Forget Or Not? Gbemi & Toolz Discuss the Realities of Forgiveness on OffAir

BN TV Cuisine

This Gooey Carrot Cake Made with Toffee Sauce Is Basically Dessert Heaven

Beauty BN TV

Dimma Umeh Reveals 5 Cleansers Every Black Woman With Acne Should Try

BN TV

Mr Eazi & King Promise Drop “See What We’ve Done” with Stunning Scenes from His Iceland Wedding

Shot in black and white, See What We’ve Done pairs King Promise and Mr Eazi’s reflective lyrics with rare footage from Eazi’s Iceland wedding, celebrating music, brotherhood, and love.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s wedding ceremonies that had us all gasping in awe with their stunning photos might be over, but guess what — the celebration continues! Today, Mr Eazi and international superstar King Promise dropped their brand-new single See What We’ve Done along with a striking black-and-white video, and it’s already giving us another reason to hold on to those unforgettable moments.

The video, directed by Andre Ladon and filmed in Iceland, weaves together scenes from Mr Eazi and Temi’s breathtaking church wedding at Reykjavik’s iconic Hallgrimskirkja with shots of Eazi and King Promise performing. Backed by groomsmen, including Broda Shaggi, who nod and sway gently to the rhythm, the visuals feel both intimate and celebratory — like an invitation into their world of love, brotherhood, and triumph.

On the track itself, produced by Gideonite and GuiltyBeatz, both artists reflect on how far they’ve come — from modest beginnings to living out their dreams. It’s not about flaunting; instead, it’s about showing the work, counting blessings, and inspiring others. With lines like “Spent 200k on a watch not for flex, motivational purpose” and “Give me the money over the fame”, Mr Eazi and King Promise make it clear that their wins are bigger than material things; it’s about freedom, peace of mind, and staying true to what matters most.

“See What We’ve Done” is both a victory anthem and a reflection of growth — tying personal milestones with artistry in a way that feels timeless.

Watch the video below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php