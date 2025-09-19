Mr Eazi & King Promise Drop “See What We’ve Done” with Stunning Scenes from His Iceland Wedding

Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi’s wedding ceremonies that had us all gasping in awe with their stunning photos might be over, but guess what — the celebration continues! Today, Mr Eazi and international superstar King Promise dropped their brand-new single “See What We’ve Done” along with a striking black-and-white video, and it’s already giving us another reason to hold on to those unforgettable moments.

The video, directed by Andre Ladon and filmed in Iceland, weaves together scenes from Mr Eazi and Temi’s breathtaking church wedding at Reykjavik’s iconic Hallgrimskirkja with shots of Eazi and King Promise performing. Backed by groomsmen, including Broda Shaggi, who nod and sway gently to the rhythm, the visuals feel both intimate and celebratory — like an invitation into their world of love, brotherhood, and triumph.

On the track itself, produced by Gideonite and GuiltyBeatz, both artists reflect on how far they’ve come — from modest beginnings to living out their dreams. It’s not about flaunting; instead, it’s about showing the work, counting blessings, and inspiring others. With lines like “Spent 200k on a watch not for flex, motivational purpose” and “Give me the money over the fame”, Mr Eazi and King Promise make it clear that their wins are bigger than material things; it’s about freedom, peace of mind, and staying true to what matters most.

“See What We’ve Done” is both a victory anthem and a reflection of growth — tying personal milestones with artistry in a way that feels timeless.

Watch the video below