Veekee James & Femi Atere Totally Nailed This Scene from “To Kill A Monkey” | Watch

Have you watched To Kill A Monkey?, the latest film by Kemi Adetiba on Netflix? If you haven’t, the real question is, what are you waiting for?

No spoilers here, but you really should see this video of Veekee James and Femi Atere re-enacting one of the film’s most gripping scenes.

In the clip, Veekee takes on the role of Oboz, originally played by Bucci Franklin, while Femi steps into the shoes of Efe, portrayed by William Chinoyenem. The couple performs so convincingly you might think they belong in Nollywood. Perhaps it’s even a quiet hint that acting could be their next big move.

Even Kemi Adetiba couldn’t hold back her excitement. She commented, “BRUH HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!! I could watch this over and over and over. I LOVE IT!!! YOU’RE AMAZING!!!”

Watch the video below.