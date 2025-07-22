Anto Lecky Appointed Edo State’s Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy

Connect with us

Anto Lecky, reality TV star turned media personality, is stepping into politics as she takes on the role of Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy in Edo State.
Reality TV star and media personality, Munirat Antoinette Lecky, popularly known as Anto Lecky, has been appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Tourism and Creative Economy to Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo.

Her appointment was confirmed in a letter signed by Umar Musa Ikhilor, Secretary to the State Government, and took effect on June 23, 2025.

Anto, who is also a media personality and actress, will play a significant role in repositioning Edo State as a leading hub for tourism and the creative economy. Her responsibilities include promoting Edo’s rich cultural heritage, which has recently attracted global attention following the return of looted Benin bronzes and the development of new museum projects.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Anto expressed her excitement and gratitude:

I thank His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, the Executive Governor of Edo State, for the opportunity to serve him, my state, and my country again in another capacity. With the return of many stolen Benin bronzes, soon-to-be-opened museums, and an ever-growing entertainment industry, there is no better time for Edo State to be at the forefront of tourism and the creative economy in Nigeria and the world.

She also highlighted that Edo State is open to travellers and investors, both domestic and international, and she looks forward to working with all stakeholders to drive this growth.

Anto proudly showcased her Edo roots in her official portraits, wearing the Gbogane fabric of her Etsako tribe from Edo North, complemented with red coral beads, which she described as symbols of “royalty, power, dominance, and protection.”

This new role adds to her impressive portfolio. Anto currently serves as Special Assistant on Digital and New Media to Shuaibu Audu, Nigeria’s Minister of Steel Development. She has previously worked as Arts and Special Projects Lead at ElectHER, Programme Manager at Kunle Afolayan Productions Film and Television Academy, and Head of Operations at Nigeria’s first private basketball league.

