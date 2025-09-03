Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

When you’ve got a track called “Hot Body,” you probably expect things to get a bit steamy, but Ayra Starr definitely wasn’t prepared for what happened during her recent Capital XTRA interview.

Picture this: the superstar is settling in for what she thinks will be a normal chat about her latest hit when suddenly, a group of Magic Mike dancers appear out of nowhere. There was no music nor warning, just pure choreographed chaos as these incredibly fit gentlemen start performing an impromptu dance routine right there in the studio.

Ayra’s initial surprise quickly melted into delight as she watched the surprise performance unfold. The dancers, complete with six-packs and serious moves, clearly had her song “Hot Body” running through their minds as they put on quite the show. By the end of it all, a thoroughly thrilled Ayra could barely contain her excitement.

“This is the best thing you’ve ever done for me,” she gushed to the Capital XTRA hosts. When asked to elaborate after moments blushing and trying to compose herself, she admitted she was completely speechless.

But the interview wasn’t just about the unexpected entertainment. Ayra got to chat with the Capital XTRA HQ host about “Hot Body”—the track that’s got everyone feeling confident and sultry. She also shared some brilliant behind-the-scenes stories about what it’s been like touring with Coldplay.

Watch the full interview below.