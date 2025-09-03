Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies Shows Us How to Make Perfect Flaky Chicken Hand Pies

BN TV Music

Rema's 'Kelebu' Is the High-Speed Dance Anthem We All Needed

Beauty BN TV Scoop

Onyinyechi Basil Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2025

BN TV Music

Ciara & Diamond Platnumz Turn the Dance Floor Upside Down in "Low" | Watch

BN TV Scoop

Sow a Seed? OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz Pulls Back the Curtain on Prosperity Gospel and More

BN TV Music

Tiwa Savage Rocks BBC's Radio 1Xtra with New Music from "This One Is Personal"

Beauty BN TV

Say Goodbye to Melting Makeup with Dimma Umeh’s Sweat-Proof Routine

BN TV Music

Office Crush? Johnny Drille & Tiwa Savage Turn It Into a Music Video with "Over the Moon"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

All the Beautiful Moments From Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux’s Baby Shower | It’s a Boy!

BN TV

Ayra Starr Gets the Surprise of Her Life During Capital XTRA Interview | Watch

Ayra Starr dishes on “Hot Body” track and Coldplay tour before Magic Mike dancers surprise her mid-interview.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

When you’ve got a track called “Hot Body,” you probably expect things to get a bit steamy, but Ayra Starr definitely wasn’t prepared for what happened during her recent Capital XTRA interview.

Picture this: the superstar is settling in for what she thinks will be a normal chat about her latest hit when suddenly, a group of Magic Mike dancers appear out of nowhere. There was no music nor warning, just pure choreographed chaos as these incredibly fit gentlemen start performing an impromptu dance routine right there in the studio.

Ayra’s initial surprise quickly melted into delight as she watched the surprise performance unfold. The dancers, complete with six-packs and serious moves, clearly had her song “Hot Body” running through their minds as they put on quite the show. By the end of it all, a thoroughly thrilled Ayra could barely contain her excitement.

“This is the best thing you’ve ever done for me,” she gushed to the Capital XTRA hosts. When asked to elaborate after moments blushing and trying to compose herself, she admitted she was completely speechless.

But the interview wasn’t just about the unexpected entertainment. Ayra got to chat with the Capital XTRA HQ host about “Hot Body”—the track that’s got everyone feeling confident and sultry. She also shared some brilliant behind-the-scenes stories about what it’s been like touring with Coldplay.

Watch the full interview below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php