Here are 5 Movies that are just perfect for Date Night | Watch Now on ShowMax

From Knives Out to The Gentlemen, action to romance, there’s a movie on Showmax for every kind of couple.

None of us got to the cinema for a date night last year, but there’s a long list of great movies you can enjoy together from the comfort of your couch on Showmax. Here’s our pick:

Knives Out

A super-fun and deliciously twisty murder mystery that’s sure to keep you both laughing. The unexpected death of a wealthy patriarch brings out the worst in his eccentric family as the arrival of a shrewd detective makes everyone a suspect. Starring Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, and more.

The Photograph

This one is pure romance material! Snuggle closer and watch Issa Rae as gallery curator Mae, who falls for Michael (Lakeith Stanfield from Atlanta), a journalist documenting the life of Mae’s famous late mother, who was better at photographing people than loving them.

Waves

This one will have you both hiding your tears. Waves is a critically acclaimed drama that traces the journey of a suburban family – led by a well-intentioned but domineering father – as they navigate love, forgiveness, and coming together in the aftermath of loss.

Daniel Isn’t Real

Need an excuse to sit closer together? This psychological horror will have you on the edge of your seats. As a child, Luke witnessed something terrible, something only his imaginary friend Daniel could help him through.

Now a troubled college freshman, Luke is struggling to cope, until his best friend turns up once more. But Daniel is dangerous, and he’s already inside Luke’s head…

The Gentlemen

Crime movie master Guy Ritchie of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels brings you The Gentleman, which follows American ex-pat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), whose plan to sell off his marijuana empire in London triggers plotting, scheming, bribery and blackmail as rivals try to steal his domain out from under him. It’s the perfect date night movie.

