The Daramolas are the Perfect Cover Couple for Media Room Hub’s Valentine Issue

It’s still the month of love and Media Room Hub has released it’s Valentine Special Issue.

The family of superstar twin models widely known as the ‘Unidentical Duo‘, the Daramolas join Media Room Hub for an interview as they cover this year’s February Issue.

In this interview, the beautiful couple share their journey of love, how Parenthood shaped their lives, how they met, how it feels to be married with four kids and how they overcome their rocky moments amongst others.

Read excerpts from the interview below:

How does it feel to be married with 4 kids?

We feel blessed, we both wanted a big family, it’s could be overwhelming sometimes but we are ready to embrace, enjoy and love all it comes with by God’s grace. It’s quite an experience we thank God.

How has parenthood shaped your lives and are you guys going to try again for another baby?

Parenthood comes with a huge sense of responsibility; kids see and emulate what you do..so you have to be in your best behaviour when with them. Secondly, it has taught us how to prioritise and plan better to choose what’s important to us. And by God’s grace we are greatful for the 4 amazing kids we have..so the answer is no we are not trying again except God says otherwise…lol.

Do you guys believe in valentine and how was your first valentine together?

Yes, we do believe in valentine but for us we try to be affectionate with each other as often as we can. Our first valentine, hmm. that was 11years ago the love was still very fresh..I think we travelled out and spent it on the beach. I still run into the pictures in my achieves. Smiles…

Tell us about your journey together since you guys meet and how you guys meet.

We meet in Abuja through my neighbour at the time Rassak who happens to be Shawn’s(my son)God father. We went out that night and the next morning I went to my neighbours place to get something and saw him there and was smitten. We got talking and he asked for my phone number I got his phone and also dialed my number in my mind I said if you don’t call me I will call you.

Like every other couple we have had our highs and lows but as we grow older it gets better, easier we have become a team I guess all the experience has shaped us to know what we truly want and we want us.

Describe each other in few words?

Adetutu : In one word Kunle is a very private person, very reserved, a great father an amazing husband. I honestly can’t describe him in one word. Chuckles….. Kunle : Adetutu is bubbly, a bit crazy, a planner and so into her family.

