Senator Daisy Danjuma graces the Cover of Media Room Hub's Latest Issue

Watch Trailer for Showmax's "Flawsome" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja & Enado Odigie

How Does Love Become a Warzone? Watch Toke Makinwa & Tania Omotayo discuss this on "Toke Moments"

New Video: Fireboy DML - All Of Us (Ashawo)

Guess Whose Voice Is On The New "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Trailer Soundtrack... Rema!

Watch the New Episode of “The Frankly Speaking Podcast”

Agnes Bada is the Voice Behind The Viral TikTok Remix of "Arcade," "Under The Influence" & Other Hit Songs

New Video: Rema - Dirty

Here’s Another Sneak Peek at Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

#WithChude: Tech Entrepreneur Sam Uduma shares his Journey to Recovery after a Multiple Personality Disorder Diagnosis

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Media Room Hub’s September cover is graced by Senator Daisy Danjuma, the Executive Vice Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO) and the representative of Edo South Senatorial District between 2003 and 2007.

In her cover interview she talks about turning seventy, whether she’ll run for elective office again, and why it’s important for women to participate in politics.

Watch below:

Credits

Editor-In-Chief: @azukaogujiuba
Content Writer: @michaeldpoet
Photography: @tybello
Videography: @clevermacaulay@smcfilms & @Henzo_shotiit

