Senator Daisy Danjuma graces the Cover of Media Room Hub’s Latest Issue

Media Room Hub’s September cover is graced by Senator Daisy Danjuma, the Executive Vice Chairman of South Atlantic Petroleum (SAPETRO) and the representative of Edo South Senatorial District between 2003 and 2007.

In her cover interview she talks about turning seventy, whether she’ll run for elective office again, and why it’s important for women to participate in politics.

Watch below:

