Watch Trailer for Showmax’s “Flawsome” Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja & Enado Odigie

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Streaming platform Showmax has released the trailer for its latest Nigerian Original drama series, Flawsome, which debuts November 10th, 2022.

Flawsome revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives while bound by the flawed, yet unbreakable ties they share.

Winner of the 2018 AMVCA Trailblazer Award, Bisola Aiyeola takes on the role of Ifeyinwa, a hard-working heiress who has spent all her life preparing to become the CEO of her father’s company after his demise, only to find out she isn’t her father’s choice candidate. Ini Dima-Okojie is Ramat, who has a seemingly perfect marriage, a perfect middle-class life and a great career, but her reality isn’t as rosy as it seems.

Sharon Ooja plays Ivie, a wide-eyed young woman who abandoned Medicine and Surgery for a career in fashion design with hopes of living the big city girl life. Enado Odigie plays Dolapo, a career-driven woman who continues to beat the odds as she moves steadily up the corporate ladder with the biggest clients in her portfolio.

Compelling, flawed and heartbreakingly human, these young women work hard, scheme, fall in and out of love and nurture dreams both big and small. As their individual circumstances shifts, one thing remains constant: their loyalty to one another and their devotion to the hustle.

The 13-part drama series, created and directed by Tola Odunsi, also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas and Shine Rosman.

“Flawsome explores friendship, relationships, career and some of the most important issues that affect young women across the world, and particularly in Nigeria, today,” said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria.

“Flawsome’s lineup of stellar cast and its intricate but relatable storyline makes it a really solid series, one that I’m confident that the viewers will thoroughly enjoy,” Tejumola added.

Film producer, Tola Odunsi, who is popular for the hugely acclaimed web series The Men’s Club, takes the reins on Flawsome, and will be bringing the ingenuity that he has come to be known for into play in the Showmax Original.

“With Flawsome, it was important to create not just a glossy show but one with real depth that the audience would find very relatable,” said Odunsi.

Shot in the metropolitan city of Lagos, Flawsome comes hot on the heels of “Diiche”, Showmax’s first Nigerian Original limited series and joins the growing line-up of local content on the streaming platform.

Flawsome premieres November 10th, 2022 on Showmax.

Watch the trailer:

