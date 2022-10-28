Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada, Deyemi Okanlawon Looked Regal at the “Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman” Premiere

“Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman” had its premiere at EbonyLife Place, Lagos, on Friday night, drawing out the film’s stars, filmmakers, and special guests.

Omowunmi Dada was spotted on the carpet in an extravagant orange headgear, which was a show-stopper. Also in attendance were Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Shaffy Bello, Efa Iwara, Tomike Adeoye, Genoveva Umeh, Kate Henshaw, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, and so many others.

Take a look at the stars who showed up at the premiere below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odunlade Adekola (@odunomoadekola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tomike Adeoye (@tomike_a)