Here’s the Full List of Winners at AMAA 2022

Last night, the 2022 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) held in Lagos with Funnybone, Chigul, and Kachi Offia as hosts.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Short Film

Astel – Efere Ozako (Senegal)

Best Animation

No Way Out – Jubril Malaifia (Uganda)

Best Documentary

No U-Turn – Ike Nnabbue (Nigeria)

Best Film in an African Language

Tug of War (Tanzania)

Best Film by an Africa-born Director Living Abroad

Here Love Lies – Tope Oshin

Best Diaspora Short Film

Contraband – USA

Best Diaspora Documentary

The Rumba King (Peru)

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA

Achievement in Production Design

Underbelly (Nigeria) Achievement in Costume Design

Man of God (Nigeria)

Achievement in Makeup

Angeliena (South Africa)

Achievement in Soundtrack

Tug of War (Tanzania)

Achievement in Visual Effects

Surviving Gaza (South Africa)

Achievement in Sound

Surviving Gaza (South Africa)

Achievement in Cinematography

Tembele (Uganda)

Achievement in Editing

Jolly Roger (Nigeria)

Achievement in Screenplay

Borga (Ghana)

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for the Best Nigerian Film

Man of God

Best Young/Promising Actor

Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Adjetey Anang – Borga (Ghana)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow (Nigeria)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Eugene Boateng – Borga (Ghana)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War (Tanzania)

Best First Feature Film by a Director

A Song from the Dark – Ogo Okpue

Best Director

Vusi Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza (South Africa)

Best Film

Tug of War (Tanzania)