Here's the Full List of Winners at AMAA 2022

Watch Trailer for Showmax's "Flawsome" Starring Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja & Enado Odigie

Odunlade Adekola, Omowunmi Dada, Deyemi Okanlawon Looked Regal at the "Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman" Premiere

BN Red Carpet Fab: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" World Premiere

Need Halloween Costume Ideas? Look at these 10 from Nollywood

Here’s Another Sneak Peek at Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Watch the Epic Bimbola Olagunju-Directed Trailer for "Wòkè" + Meet the Cast

Watch Episodes 2 & 3 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Game On”

Phyna talks Fame, Winning the BBNaija Level Up show & Future Projects | Watch

Bella talks about her time in the BBNaija house, upcoming project & the love for her family | Watch

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Last night, the 2022 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) held in Lagos with Funnybone, Chigul, and Kachi Offia as hosts.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Short Film
Astel – Efere Ozako (Senegal)

Best Animation
No Way Out – Jubril Malaifia (Uganda)

Best Documentary
No U-Turn – Ike Nnabbue (Nigeria)

Best Film in an African Language
Tug of War (Tanzania)

Best Film by an Africa-born Director Living Abroad
Here Love Lies – Tope Oshin

Best Diaspora Short Film
Contraband – USA

Best Diaspora Documentary
The Rumba King (Peru)

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA

Achievement in Production Design
Underbelly (Nigeria)

Achievement in Costume Design
Man of God (Nigeria)

Achievement in Makeup
Angeliena (South Africa)

Achievement in Soundtrack
Tug of War (Tanzania)

Achievement in Visual Effects
Surviving Gaza (South Africa)

Achievement in Sound
Surviving Gaza (South Africa)

Achievement in Cinematography
Tembele (Uganda)

Achievement in Editing
Jolly Roger (Nigeria)

Achievement in Screenplay
Borga (Ghana)

National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for the Best Nigerian Film
Man of God

Best Young/Promising Actor
Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle

Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Adjetey Anang – Borga (Ghana)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow (Nigeria)

Best Actor in a Leading Role
Eugene Boateng – Borga (Ghana)

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War (Tanzania)

Best First Feature Film by a Director
A Song from the Dark – Ogo Okpue

Best Director
Vusi Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza (South Africa)

Best Film
Tug of War (Tanzania)

