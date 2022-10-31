Movies & TV
Here’s the Full List of Winners at AMAA 2022
Last night, the 2022 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) held in Lagos with Funnybone, Chigul, and Kachi Offia as hosts.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Short Film
Astel – Efere Ozako (Senegal)
Best Animation
No Way Out – Jubril Malaifia (Uganda)
Best Documentary
No U-Turn – Ike Nnabbue (Nigeria)
Best Film in an African Language
Tug of War (Tanzania)
Best Film by an Africa-born Director Living Abroad
Here Love Lies – Tope Oshin
Best Diaspora Short Film
Contraband – USA
Best Diaspora Documentary
The Rumba King (Peru)
Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA
Achievement in Production Design
Underbelly (Nigeria)
Achievement in Costume Design
Man of God (Nigeria)
Achievement in Makeup
Angeliena (South Africa)
Achievement in Soundtrack
Tug of War (Tanzania)
Achievement in Visual Effects
Surviving Gaza (South Africa)
Achievement in Sound
Surviving Gaza (South Africa)
Achievement in Cinematography
Tembele (Uganda)
Achievement in Editing
Jolly Roger (Nigeria)
Achievement in Screenplay
Borga (Ghana)
National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for the Best Nigerian Film
Man of God
Best Young/Promising Actor
Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Adjetey Anang – Borga (Ghana)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow (Nigeria)
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Eugene Boateng – Borga (Ghana)
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War (Tanzania)
Best First Feature Film by a Director
A Song from the Dark – Ogo Okpue
Best Director
Vusi Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza (South Africa)
Best Film
Tug of War (Tanzania)