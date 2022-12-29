Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi talks “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” as she covers the December 2022 issue of Media Room Hub

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, the producer of the latest Nollywood title, “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper,” sat down with the Media Room Hub for an insightful interview on her latest film.

She talked about everything from the script of the film to the reasons behind her casting choices and bringing a new face to the big screen.

On how she got Lolade Okunsanya on the project:

Actually, this year, I made up my mind about something. I said I want to become Afobaje, meaning the Kingmaker, the star maker. Her name is Lolade Okunsanya . I actually met Lolade on Instagram. The following season we did a movie, Prophetess, the movie is written by, Directed, owned by, and produced by Niyi Akinmolayan. I think Lolade saw the movie and liked it. She just posted omg I like this movie. Toyin Abraham did so well! I didn’t even know her. So someone sent the post to our Artists’ Group, to the film group. I have never spoken to her before, in fact, she screamed am I dreaming? And I’m like okay, I want you to be an actress. She said, please it is one of my dreams, but I don’t have the opportunity, I said okay, now you have the opportunity, I am going to call you for a movie soon. So I asked for her number, and she sent it to me. So I called her for my Youtube movie, and there is something about me, when you are acting I look at your expression, I am not interested in you shouting, but just your expression. So, I saw her expression- this girl is a fantastic actress, she acted so well. So there was another YouTube film, I called her again. I made up my mind that for any movie I want to do now from this year, I will be featuring new faces. So I sent her the script, and ask if she could do it. And She said yes and that is it. I am so impressed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mediaroomhub (@mediaroomhubb)

Toyin also tells the Media Room Hub about the importance of this film, religion, faith, how motherhood has changed her, future plans, and a host of other exciting topics.

Watch: