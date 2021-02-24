Lala Akindoju & Chef Fregz’s Surprise Baby Shower was Full of Good Vibes

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The fun is still on!

Nollywood superstar Lala Akindoju‘s friends surprised her with a baby shower and from these photos, it was all laughter, fun and good vibes only.

The actress shared photos from her baby shower which was put together by her close friends who were present at the event. Others in the diaspora who couldn’t be there physically made their presence available as they connected through zoom meeting. Captioning the photos, Lala wrote,

Because my girls are the absolute best! Crushing on them all today because not only did they throw me the best baby shower, they have been extremely supportive.
Thank you my loves, and thank you for obeying all my instructions especially with getting a photographer. I know I am a hand full 😂😂😂.

She went on to thank everyone who came through for her saying, “Thanks to Aunty @gshash1 for my baby shower dress. It was perfect! Thank you @pearloice and team @decorbyfurtullah for the very simple but elegant decor. It was so me. Tolani, Folake, Lamide, Oludara, Tinuke, Jadesola, Toyin, Oler, Busola, Funmbi, Ebube, Bolanle, Small Jadesola, Pastor Toyin and FBO– I love you guys.”

“My tribe in the diaspora for whom distance is never a barrier and were present via zoom- Biola, Titilope, Pastor Ebun, Yolanda and Funkydee– I love you so so much,” Lala appreciated those who joined her baby shower virtually and concluded by saying “Thank you for the best baby shower ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Enjoy!

Waving to the zoom community

Fun & Games

Swipe to see the video below:

Photo Credit: @lalaakindoju

