Everything You Need to Know About Eid el-Adha

The economic situation in Nigeria might have weakened the purchasing power of many Nigerians, but it won’t stop them from celebrating a cultural event or festival. Eid el-Kabir or Eid el-Adha is, religiously, the biggest festival for Muslims across the world. In Nigeria, the days leading up to Eid el-Kabir are enough proof of its arrival: the influx of people into cities and towns, the traffic jams, the noise. This is where the popular Yoruba Nigerian title for the festival emantes–Ileya (It’s time to go home).

There’s a prophetic story behind Eid el-Kabir. Prophet Ibrahim was instructed by Allah in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail. Despite the emotional weight of the command, Ibrahim prepared to carry it out, submitting fully to God’s will. He told his son, and the son agreed, saying if it was the will of God, he would obey. Just as Ibrahim was about to make the sacrifice, Allah replaced Ismail with a ram, signifying that the intention and obedience were enough. This is why Muslims, every year, slaughter rams and other permissible animals on this day.

In many Nigerian households, the air begins to change days before Ileya. Rams are tied outside homes, tailors’ numbers become the most dialled, new and fine-fine clothes start to pile up, and someone somewhere is making a last-minute call to a ram dealer. It’s a familiar chaos, one Muslims know well and always anticipate. But in between the hustle for meat and outfits, there’s the meaning of what this season is truly about: sacrifice, reflection and faith.

As we prepare to celebrate Eid el-Kabir on Friday, June 6, it’s worth reminding ourselves of what goes into the celebration, both spiritually and joyfully.

The spiritual preparation for Eid is not always complicated. Nothing in Islam is, anyway. But almost every Muslim around the world fasts a day before Eid, which is the day of ‘Arafah, if they are not performing Hajj. Prophet Muhammad said that whoever fasts on the day of ‘Arafah, the Almighty Allah will erase their sins from the previous year and the coming year. Every muslim wants to always take advantage of this day, together with fasting, to supplicate more, give alms and recite the Holy Qur’an. What always matters in Islam is the intention.

Here are a few other simple spiritual preparations to keep in mind:

On Eid morning, don’t eat anything until after returning from the prayer ground.

Every muslim, young or old, boy or girl, woman or man, is expected to all match to the prayer ground. Menstruating women can stay outside and listen to the Imam’s khutbah.

If you plan to slaughter a ram, wait until the Imam of your prayer ground has done his before slaughtering yours.

As you head to the Eid ground, it is advised and encouraged to supplicate by saying “Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar. Wa liLlahi l-hamdu. (Allah is the greatest, and he is the most deserving of our praise and gratitude.)

For Eid, fashion is its own kind of worship. Ileya is a festival of beauty. It is encouraged to adorn ourselves with the best clothing materials, spray perfumes and look beautiful. There’s something poetic in the sight of a prayer ground filled with bright agbadas, kaftans, lace, silk scarves and families dressed in coordinated fits, with children displaying colourful shades that enhance the overall spectacle. It’s joy. And joy, especially the kind shared in community, is a form of gratitude.

But amid the celebration, safety is part of the preparation too. As rams are slaughtered and houses open to visitors, there’s a need for hygiene, caution and care. Safety is really important because I have witnessed goods being stolen this season. We need to remember not just to clean our knives or scrub blood off the floor, but to be mindful of the children running around. We must care for those handling the meat and those helping with the cooking. Being Muslim is also being responsible for others. May this Ileya meet you with softness, strength, and meaning.



***

Featured Image by Kafeel for Pexels